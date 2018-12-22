Bangladesh vs West Indies: Umpire’s wrong ‘No ball’ causes controversy in 3rd T20I

Controversy erupted during the third T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies in Mirpur after Liton Das was caught in the 4th over in Oshane Thomas’ over. The umpire Tanvir Ahmed called the delivery as a “no-ball” giving Das another life in the match. But the West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite contested the decision, insisting that Thomas had not overstepped.

The replays later confirmed that Thomas had some part of his foot behind the line. West Indies demanded for a review on the on-field decision. But Brathwaite was told that the rules remain unclear on whether one can seek a review on such calls.

The players indulged in a discussion on the field which prompted match referee Jeff Crowe to come down to the dugout. Brathwaite and Windies coaching staff indulged in a long discussion with Crowe to discuss what to do next.

With the play stopped for nearly eight minutes, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan also came out to the infield to have a chat with the match referees. Brathwaite was told that he could not seek a review as it became clear only after television replays that it was not a no-ball.

Not only Das was given a life, but the next delivery was declared as a Free Hit, which was struck for a six by Soumya Sarkar. Luckily for the visitors, they managed to bowl out the hosts for 140 and win the match by 50 runs to clinch the series 2-1.

This was not the only instance of bad umpiring in the series. In the previous T20I, both the umpires had given an LBW decision, despite the batsmen getting an inside edge. Windies had managed to turn both the reviews in their favour using DRS.