Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 Highlights: Windies win by 50 runs, clinch series 2-1.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 Highlights: West Indies won the third T20I against Bangladesh by 50 runs and clinched the series 2-1.
Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 Highlights: After all said and done, the much-talked incident will go down to be the controversial no ball in the 4th over when Liton Das was caught out in Oshane Thomas’ over. West Indies united after that dismissal and attacked Bangladesh with quick, relentless bowling. The hosts went down from 65/1 in 4.1 overs to 140 all out.
Windies won by 50 runs and clinched the series 2-1. Keemo Paul took a fifer to be the hero for the visitors. Earlier, Windies opening batsman Evin Lewis had fired 89 runs in 36 balls to take his side to 190 in 20 overs.
West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur 22 December 2018
Bangladesh 140 (17.0)
vs
West Indies 190 (19.2)
Match Ended ( Day - 3rd T20I ) West Indies beat Bangladesh by 50 runs
GONE!
WICKET! Carlos Brathwaite gives the final blow - cleans up Mustafizur Rahman. Bangladesh all out for 140. Windies win by 50 runs and win T20I series 2-1.
GONE!
WICKET! Cottrell strikes on return and dismisses Mehidy Hasan for 19. Hasan tries to slam it for a boundary but it was mistimed. Allen makes no mistake. BAN 129/9
GONE!
WICKET! Keemo Paul completes a fifer as Mohammad Saifuddin plays a wider delivery straight to the keeper behind the stumps. Soft edge fo the bat. BAN 96/8
GONE!
WICKET! Keemo Paul is on a hat-trick as Ariful Haque has been dismissed first ball. Tries to pull it over the covers but it was taken by the debutant Rutherford. BAN 89/7
ONE!
WICKET! Keemo Paul strikes and Liton Das finally has to walk back. Coincidentally, the catch goes straight to Brathwaite and who screams his lungs out to celebrate. Das departs for 43. BAN 89/6
DRS TO THE RESCUE!
SAFE! Fabian Allen strikes with a straighter delivery and Liton Das has been adjudged LBW out. He calls for a review, believing he stepped up too wide of the crease. The ball had missed the stumps. BAN 82/5
GONE!
WICKET! Keemo Paul gets another one. With the boundaries coming hard by Mahmudullah tries to go for a biggie. Completely messes up the timings and hits it straight to Brathwaite at short midwicket. BAN 80/5
GONE!
WICKET! Keemo Paul dismisses Mushfiqur Rahim as he pushed at it, on the up and ends up hitting it straight down the backward point's lap. Bangladesh are suddenly 66/4.
GONE!
WICKET! Fabian Allen dismisses Shakib Al Hasan first ball in almost similar fashion. Bangladesh lose two quick wickets immediatley after the controvery and the West Indies are celebrating in style. BAN 65/3
GONE!
WICKET! Fabian Allen strikes in his 2nd ball and he shows an animated celebration. Soumya Sarkar tries to hit it big but gets caught by Cottrell. BAN 65/2
Liton Das is going to stay!!
Liton Das is not going anywhere and he is going to bat. It is going to be a FREE HIT! Brathwaite is discussing that he is not going to accept a free hit. BUT IT HAS BEEN GIVEN A FREE HIT!
CAUGHT....
NO BALL! Liton Das was caught by Carlos Brathwaite but it has been declared yet another no ball by the umpire. Thomas is devasted - Brathwaite is furious. Bangladesh get a free hit!
WAIT... the replays showed that it was not a NO BALL. Brathwaite is asking the umpires to change the decision. And the umpire has given it out. The umpires having a discussion whether you can review a no ball call.
NO BALL SIX!
Third no ball from Oshane Thomas and Liton Das has punished this one for a six. Windies are throwing away the game with too many illegal deliveries. The Free Hit has also been struck for a maximum. BAN 53/1
OUT!
GONE! BIG WICKET! Tamim Iqbal has been RUN OUT by Rovman Powell. He runs a couple and tries to steal a third. But the throw by Powell was brilliant. BAN 22/1
Good start in chase
A six from Tamim Iqbal in the first over and Bangladesh are off to a solid start with the bat in 191-run chase. 10 runs in the first over. Oshane Thomas continues the attack from the other end.
CHASE IS ON!
Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal are out to open the innings for Bangladesh. Sheldon Cottrell is out to start with the new ball. CHASE IS ON!
ALL OUT!
ALL OUT! Oshane Thomas is the last man dismissed and what a brilliant turnaround by Bangladesh. From 122/3 in 9.2 ovs Windies are bowled out for 190 in 9.2 ovs. Bangladesh need 191 to win
STUMPED!
Fabian Allen goes for 8. Bangladesh are pulling things back right at the end. But that is not at all as Shakib strikes once again in the fifth.
WI-189/8
Fizz strikes twice in an over
This time he gets rid of the big man- Carlos Brathwaite. Brathwaite's torrid run continues and Windies lose another. WI- 179/7 after 17 overs
OUT!
Nicholas Pooran goes for the pull but a top edge lands straight into the hands of the third-man fielder. Mustafizur strikes this time, Pooran gone for 29. WI- 176/6
GONE!
WICKET! Mahmudullah on fire, Rovman Powell is gone for 19. Windies are 159/5 in 13.4 overs. Will they surpass 200-run-mark. Lets see
150 up for Windies!
Nicholas Pooran smacks a six and a boundary in Shakib Al Hasan's over to take Windies' total over 150 in 13 overs. Pooran and Powell are building a new partnership now. Can they go past 200?
GONE!
WICKET! Mahmudullah gets another one and he is now on a hat-trick. Shimron Hetmyer departs first ball. Windies are falling apart now. WI 122/4
GONE!
WICKET! Mahmudullah strikes! Evin Lewis tries to swing his bat on a full pitched delivery but he was deceived by the spin and bounce. Completely missed it as the ball knocked down the stumps. WI 122/2
100 up for Windies
A couple from Rovman Powell and Windies bring up their 100 in 7.1 overs. This could become a long chase for Bangladesh.
GONE!
WICKET! Keemo Paul tries to join the party but throws away his wicket. A slow delivery from Fizz and he tried to slog sweep it for a six. But it has been caught by Ariful Haque at the deep. WI 60/2
End of powerplay
SIX! SIIIIIIIIIIIIXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX! Evin Lewis ends the powerplay with two consecutive sixes. One of them was struck miles into the stands, it hits the scoreboard. Bangladesh are stunned!
After 6 overs, WI 88/1
WICKET!
GONE! Shakib Al Hasan provides a much-needed breakthrough. A full-pitched delivery that deceived Shai Hope. He tried to slog sweep but completey missed the ball as it went on to knock down the stumps. WI 76/1
FIFTY!
Evin Lewis brings up his half century in just 18 balls with a quick single off Shakib Al Hasan. What an innings!
DROPPED!
Mehidy Hasan has been dropped! Big, big chance for Bangladesh to get some control back in the match - but they have just wasted it away. Hasan moves to 49 runs in 17 balls.
50 up for Windies
A change in attack from Bangladesh - Mehidy Hasan replaces Mohammad Saifuddin. And Shai Hope smacks him for a boundary first ball. Welcome Hasan! 50 up for Windies.
Abu Hider punished!
This over by Abu Hider-
6 6 Wd 6 2 0 6
Evin Lewis is on fire! WI 47/0 after 3 overs
TWO BIGGIEEEEEEEEs!
SIX! SIX! Evin Lewis goes after Hider. First delivery of the second over and he has just smashed his bat. The ball travel miles straight into the crowd. He follows it up with another one. Deja vu!
Solid start from Lewis and he has hit the meter running from the get go. Hider punished with two consecutive boundaries in the first over. After 1st over - WI 12/0. Mohammad Saifuddin out on the other end.
HERE WE GO!
Evin Lewis out to open with Shai Hope for Windies. Bangladesh hand the new ball to Abu Hider. HERE WE GO!
Pitch Report:
Tino Mawoyo: "It's the same pitch. We won't get as many runs today as we had during the second T20I. It's a tired pitch. It will be slower and will turn due to the dryness."
Players speak
Tamim Iqbal: "If we can beat West Indies today, it will be a great achievement. We played extremely good cricket across all formats. 2015 was the year when I started to think about Fitness. I learnt that fitness will help you score more runs. I didn't play for three months and I was a bit nervous when I came to play the ODIs. Today is a new game and I hope I can contribute."
TEAMS
Windies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman
TOSS!
Bangladesh have won the bat flip... err... coin toss, rather, and elected to bowl first!
Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 Live
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I. This series has turned its heads with both the teams with a win each. The hosts would not want to lose another T20I series at home, and the West Indies would be eager to estbalish themselves a fighting unit in limited overs cricket by registering an away series win.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam
Windies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Denesh Ramdin, Kesrick Williams
