Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 Highlights: Windies win by 50 runs, clinch series 2-1.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 Highlights: After all said and done, the much-talked incident will go down to be the controversial no ball in the 4th over when Liton Das was caught out in Oshane Thomas’ over. West Indies united after that dismissal and attacked Bangladesh with quick, relentless bowling. The hosts went down from 65/1 in 4.1 overs to 140 all out.

Windies won by 50 runs and clinched the series 2-1. Keemo Paul took a fifer to be the hero for the visitors. Earlier, Windies opening batsman Evin Lewis had fired 89 runs in 36 balls to take his side to 190 in 20 overs.

West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur 22 December 2018 Bangladesh 140 (17.0) vs West Indies 190 (19.2) Match Ended ( Day - 3rd T20I ) West Indies beat Bangladesh by 50 runs