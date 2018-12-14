Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI Highlights: Bangladesh win by 8 wickets
Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI Highlights: Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar helped Bangladesh win the match by eight wickets.
Shai Hope scored his second successive hundred of the series before Bangladesh restricted West Indies to 198-9 in the third and final one-day international in Sylhet on Friday.
Fresh from an unbeaten 146 off 144 balls in the previous match, Hope struck another unconquered knock of 108 off 131 to prop up the visitors in the series decider.
Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan led the attack for Bangladesh, finishing with career best figures of 4-29.
West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet 21 December 2018
Bangladesh 202/2 (38.3)
West Indies 198/9 (50.0)
Match Ended ( Day - 3rd ODI ) Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets
Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Highlights
Bangladesh win
All Over! Tamim Iqbal (81) hits the winning runs with a boundary and Bangladesh win the match by 8 wickets. Complete domination by the home team. The Tigers win the 3-match ODI series 2-1.
Bowled.
Soumya Sarkar departs for 80. Keemo Paul bags the wicket. The ball was angling in towards the batsman and Sarkar misses the line completely. BAN- 176/2
Bangladesh edging towards win
Just 23 runs needed of 90 balls and Bangladesh have seven wicket in hand. Soumya Sarkar is unbeaten on 80 while Tamim is batting on 71. Will Sarkar reach his hundred? BAN- 176/2
50 for Soumya Sarkar
50 for Soumya Sarkar. His 7th in ODI cricket. And once he reaches the mileston he unleashes his fury. Sarkar dances down the track and lofts Allen for two huge sixes. BAN- 149/1. Need 50 runs in 19 overs
Injury Update:
Windies Cricket: Both Shai Hope and Kemar Roach will play no further part in this 3rd ODI. Shai received a knock on his head in the last over of the match, he's been check by the doc and is being monitored. Roach's hamstring spasms are being monitored by the physio.
100 up for Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar lofts one over the bowlers head for a huge six and with that 100 comes up for Bangladesh. It is only a matter of time now as the home team needs 94 off 29 overs. BAN- 105/1
Cracking shot
Roston Chase bowls it short and wide outside the off to Tamim who latches on to it and cuts it late, past backward point and into the boundary ropes. BAN- 73/1
WICKET!
OUT! Bangladesh lose first wicket. Keemo Paul gets rid off Liton Das for 23. Poor shot by the batsman as fails to judge the slower bouncer. BAN- 48/1
Bad news for Windies
After giving away five bonus runs in his over, Roach is walking off the field with a hamstring injury. This will be a big setback for the team in red as they now defend a paltry target with one bowler less. BAN- 21/0 (5 ovs)
Bangladesh Resume
Bangladesh resume their innings with Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das at the crease. Roach will open the attack. Windies need early wickets to make an impact.
West Indies198/9 after 50 overs
Shai Hope unbeaten on 108. Bangladesh players run to him to shake his hand. It has been a brilliant knock from him but his teammates have been just as disappointing. It will take a lot from the West Indies bowlers to defend this total.
100 for Hope
Second consecutive 100 of the series for Shai Hope. He has stood strong while wickets have rained down on the other end.
WICKET!
Kemar Roach LBW by Mashrafe Mortaza and West Indies down to their last wicket. Shai Hope is still around and he is on 94.
West Indies 167/7 after 43 overs
Keemo Paul managing to hold on with Shai Hope who has now moved to 88. How they play in the next seven overs would go a long way in the match for the West Indies.
West Indies 136/6 after 37 overs
Shai Hope has reached a 100.....in terms of balls faced. In terms of runs, he is on 75. Both these stats are at least three times more than what any of his teammates have managed. Fabian Allen is in the middle with him.
WICKET!
Roston Chase tries to go big over mid off and is caught at the boundary. First wicket of the match for Shakib Al Hasan, West Indies 133/6
Five penalty runs to West Indies
Well, how many times have you seen this happening. Off cutter slips in between Roston Chase's bat and body, Mushfiqur tries to reach it and ends up deflecting it onto the helmet behind him. What a bizarre period of play this is.
WICKET!
Fourth wicket of the match for Mehidy, Rovman Powell reviews it, the decision is upheld but there is some sort of argument going on. Carlos Brathwaite, who is not part of the playing XI, has run onto the field and is arguing with the umpires about something. Commentators say it could be about the number of fielders in the inner circle. He seems to get in an argument with the Bangladesh players too before the umpires ask him to walk off with Powell. He continues to argue with the fourth umpire once off the field.
West Indies 99/4
Shimron Hetmyer LBW by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and West Indies lose another. Hope is on 55 but he is running out of partners again.
WICKET!
Saifuddin cleans up Marlon Samuels. The batsman looks to drive at a good length delivery, misses it and the ball crashes on to the stumps.
50 for Shai Hope
West Indies are dependent on him once again to provide the goods. West Indies are looking good at the moment.
West Indies 69/2 after 17 overs
Hope chugging along nicely, he has made 41 off 45 balls. Marlon Samuels is the man who replaced Darren Bravo and he has made 5 off 14. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have declared their squad for the upcoming T20I series.
Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (Vice Captain), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Mohd. Mithun, Saif Uddin, Abu Hider Rony, Ariful Haque
WICKET!
Darren Bravo misses the line completely and the ball crashes on to the stumps. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets his first wicket of the match, West Indies 57/2.
West Indies 45/1 after 10 overs
Hope and Bravo have held up the West Indies fort since that early wicket. Bangladesh have been pretty sharp in the field too. Good cricket from both sides in these first 10 overs.
West Indies 20/1 after 5 overs
Soft dismissal and Hemraj had to walk after making 9 runs. Darren Bravo now giving Hope company in the middle. Conserving wickets should be the priority for West Indies right now, there is a lot of time to score runs.
West Indies 5/0 after the 1st over
Hope off the mark with a four, he opens the batting with Chandrapaul Hemraj. Mustafizur Rahman bowled the first over for Bangladesh.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman
No chasing for Bangladesh. Mortaza wants to put the West Indies batsman out there to face the heat.
Hello and welcome
The last time West Indies won an ODI series, Dwayne Bravo was captain and the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine were pretty much regulars in the limited overs setup. Bravo was a Test regular and West Indies were a force to be reckoned with in ODIs and T20s. Hence, them beating Bangladesh 3-0 at home was no surprise. Then came the fall. Players bickered with the board and before you knew it, West Indies were incapable of winning anything, home or away. But the last couple of years have shown signs that they may have found a new generation of players capable of making the team claw their way back. They had put themselves on the brink of a series win in India and the same is the case here.
West Indies captain Rovman Powell said Thursday his men were "upbeat and confident" of clinching the deciding one-day international against Bangladesh and sealing their first series win in four years.
The touring side won Tuesday's match in Dhaka by four wickets after losing the opener, levelling the three-match contest 1-1 and setting the stage for a series decider in Sylhet on Friday.The Caribbean side last won an ODI series in 2014 at home against Bangladesh and are desperate to end the drought.
Hello and welcome
The last time West Indies won an ODI series, Dwayne Bravo was captain and the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine were pretty much regulars in the limited overs setup. Bravo was a Test regular and West Indies were a force to be reckoned with in ODIs and T20s. Hence, them beating Bangladesh 3-0 at home was no surprise. Then came the fall. Players bickered with the board and before you knew it, West Indies were incapable of winning anything, home or away. But the last couple of years have shown signs that they may have found a new generation of players capable of making the team claw their way back. They had put themselves on the brink of a series win in India and the same is the case here.