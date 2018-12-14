Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI Highlights: Bangladesh win by 8 wickets

Shai Hope scored his second successive hundred of the series before Bangladesh restricted West Indies to 198-9 in the third and final one-day international in Sylhet on Friday.

Fresh from an unbeaten 146 off 144 balls in the previous match, Hope struck another unconquered knock of 108 off 131 to prop up the visitors in the series decider.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan led the attack for Bangladesh, finishing with career best figures of 4-29.

West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet 21 December 2018 Bangladesh 202/2 (38.3) vs West Indies 198/9 (50.0) Match Ended ( Day - 3rd ODI ) Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets