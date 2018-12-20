Bangladesh vs West Indies Highlights: Bangladesh win 2nd T20I by 36 runs

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights: Shakib Al Hasan starred with both bat and ball as Bangladesh edged West Indies by 36 runs in the second Twenty20 international to level the three-match series in Dhaka on Thursday.

Sakib claimed 4/21, his maiden five-wicket haul in T20I, helping Bangladesh bowl out West Indies for 175 runs after his unbeaten 42 off 26 balls played a hand in Bangladesh’s record score of 211/4.

West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur 21 December 2018 Bangladesh 211/4 (20.0) vs West Indies 175 (19.2) Match Ended ( Day - 2nd T20I ) Bangladesh beat West Indies by 36 runs