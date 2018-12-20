Bangladesh vs West Indies Highlights: Bangladesh win 2nd T20I by 36 runs
Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights: Bangladesh level the series 1-1 by winning the second T20I by 36 runs.
Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights: Shakib Al Hasan starred with both bat and ball as Bangladesh edged West Indies by 36 runs in the second Twenty20 international to level the three-match series in Dhaka on Thursday.
Sakib claimed 4/21, his maiden five-wicket haul in T20I, helping Bangladesh bowl out West Indies for 175 runs after his unbeaten 42 off 26 balls played a hand in Bangladesh’s record score of 211/4.
West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur 21 December 2018
Bangladesh 211/4 (20.0)
vs
West Indies 175 (19.2)
Match Ended ( Day - 2nd T20I ) Bangladesh beat West Indies by 36 runs
Live Blog
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Highlights:
BANGLADESH WINS
Bangladesh give a dominating performance to level the T20 series against West Indies, winning the second T20I by 36 runs. WI are all out for 175
OUT
WICKET! Mustafuzur strikes again as Paul departs for 29. WI are 173/9 after 18 overs
Powell half-century and dismissal
Rovman Powell brings up his maiden T20 half-century before departing on the next ball. WI are 150/8 after 15.5 overs
WICKET
OUT! Fabian Allen out for duck. Five-wicket haul for Shakib, who records his best T20I figures.
Congratulations to @Sah75official who has just taken his first T20I five-wicket haul! 🖐
20 runs off the over as Powell tries to pull over mid-wicket but it goes in a completely different direction. WI are 138/6 after 14 overs.
OUT
Shakib claims another as West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite is gone for 7. Fabian Allen comes to the crease. WI are 118/6 after 13 overs.
OUT
WICKET! Bravo departs for 2 as Shakib claims back-to-back wickets. The visitors are struggling. WI are 101/5 after 11 overs
WICKET
WICKET! Shakib claims his second to put Bangladesh on top, dismissing Hetmyer for 19 WI are 98/4.
SIX
That's a six and a four by Hetmyer as Windies are 97/3 after ten overs. It's in balance in Dhaka. Shai Hope's 19-ball 36 got the Windies off to a strong start. Target 212.
LBW review
Given out, Hetmyer goes for a review. That's a clear inside edge and umpire will have to change his decision. WI are 77/3 after eight overs.
OUT
Mehidy Hasan strikes as Shai Hope departs for 36. Hope does not time it well and ends up finding Liton Das at deep mid-wicket. That's the end of powerplay. Windies have raced to 70 but have lost Lewis, Pooran and Hope in the process.
WICKET
WICKET! Pooran is dismissed for 14 as Bangladesh get their second wicket after the visitors cross the 50-run mark. WI are 62/2 after five overs.
4 4 4 4 2 5wd 1
That's 24 runs from a Mustafizur Rahman over as West Indies are off to a flying start chasing 212. WI are 52/1 after four overs.
OUT
Evin Lewis picks out the lone fielder in the deep. Bangladesh claim an early wicket as Lewis is gone for 1 WI are 18/1 in 2.1 overs
LBW review:
Lewis takes the review. He thinks he has an inside edge to it. The delivery keeps low, hits the bottom part of the bat before hitting the back pad. NOT OUT
Chase
West Indies begin chase. Lewis and Shai Hope are at the crease. Lewis is on strike. Abu Hider opens the attack
Bangladesh post 211/4
Liton Das scored 60 as Bangladesh post 211/4, their highest T20I total in the second T20I against West Indies. Mahmudullah and Shakib capitalise on a solid start. The Windies require 212 runs to win the match and the series.
BAN cross 200
Bangladesh cross the 200-run mark with Shakib and Riyad scoring freely. BAN 202/4 after 19 overs
Poor delivery from Paul
A rather poor deilvery from Paul in this over which sees three wides in the first ball, followed by three fours and another wide. Shakib seeing the ball well as BAN are 179/4 after 17 overs.
Shakib, Riyad steady
After the loss of three quick wickets, Shakib and Riyad are scoring freely once more. That's two fours and a six in this over as BAN are 159/4 after 16 overs.
Four, four, four
That's three fours in a row by Mahmudullah. Bangladesh are 140/4 after 15 overs. Shakib (10*) and Mahmudullah (16*) are at the crease. Bangladesh look to accelerate in death overs
WICKET
OUT! Mushfiqur skies one off Thomas to Allen for 1. Windies pulling things back as Bangladesh lose three wickets in the space of 10 runs. BAN 120/4 after 13 overs.
WICKET!
OUT! Liton Das is dismissed for 60 and Cottrell, who scatters his stumps, brings out the salute. BAN 113/3 after 12 overs.
OUT
WICKET! A brilliant diving catch from Brathwaite and Soumya Sarkar departs for 32. The West Indies skipper ends the 68-run stand. BAN are 111/2.
Bangladesh bring up 100 after Liton Das' 50. Das and Soumya Sarkar have steadied the hosts' ship after Tamim's dismissal.
Liton Das 50
Superb knock from Liton Das, who brings up his 50 off 26 balls in style with a boundary. This is Das' second T20I fifty. Both have come against the same opponents. BAN are 83/1 after 9 overs.
Four
Four! A slow over with an exception of Sarkar's four. Short of length delivery and Sarkar slots the pull to deep mid-wicket. BAN are 75/1 after 8 overs.
SIX, SIX
Liton Das is making things difficult for West Indies as he continues with maximum. That's two consecutive sixes again as BAN are 64/1 after six overs. Das has scored 34 of his 35 runs in fours or sixes.
WICKET
Breakthrough for West Indies as Tamim departs for 15 after being caught by Cottrell. Soumya Sarkar comes to the crease. BAN are 42/1 (4.2 overs)
SIX, SIX
That's two consecutive sixes for Liton Das to end the over. That looks like the end of Brathwaite's perfect start with Bangladesh picking up. BAN are 41/0 after four overs.
Close calls for Tamim
Tamim has scored only 14 runs so far with three close calls already after West Indies decided to chase. BAN are 28/0 after three overs.
The two captains
Shakib: This pitch will suit us more than them. We have played a lot of cricket on this wicket and we know the conditions really well. We have to improve in all departments, boys are up for the challenge. We are going with an unchanged line-up.
Carlos Brathwaite: We will field first. This might be a different pitch than the last match so we wanted to field. This looks a bit dry so, I think, it will be a little slow. IPL name is banned in the dressing room before this series. We want to give our best and win the last series of the year. We will field first. This might be a different pitch than the last match so we wanted to field. This looks a bit dry so, I think, it will be a little slow. IPL name is banned in the dressing room before this series. We want to give our best and win the last series of the year.
Match underway
Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I is underway in Dhaka. Tamim and Liton Das are at the crease. Tamim is on strike. Cottrell will open the attack.
Toss
West Indies win the toss, elect to bowl first in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
Windies Playing XI
West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wktkpr), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.
Bangladesh Playing XI
Bangladesh (From): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam
BAN v WI LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I Match between Bangladesh and West Indies. The visitors hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Follow live score and updates here.
Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Score Streaming: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was fined 15 percent of his match fee for shouting at an umpire during the first T20I against West Indies in Sylhet. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also confirmed that Shakib was also handed one demerit point after expressing displeasure at the umpire for not calling a wide in the 14th over of the Bangladesh innings.
