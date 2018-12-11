Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI highlights: Shai Hope’s brilliant ton guide Windies to victory

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI highlights: A brilliant century by Shai Hope under pressure guided West Indies to a four-wicket win as the visitors squared the series 1-1. In response to Bangaladesh’s 255, a crucial 71-run partnership between Keemo Paul and Hope helped the visitors chase down the target with two balls to spare. Hope, who came to open the innings, remained unbeaten at 146, while his partner Paul scored 18* in 31 deliveries.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, were boosted by fifties from Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, as they piled up 255 in their 50 overs but considering how they were going, another 20-30 didn’t look improbable.

West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur 22 December 2018 Bangladesh 255/7 (50.0) vs West Indies 256/6 (49.4) Match Ended ( Day - 2nd ODI ) West Indies beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets