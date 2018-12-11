Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI highlights: Shai Hope’s brilliant ton guide Windies to victoryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/bangladesh-vs-west-indies-2nd-odi-live-cricket-score-dhaka-live-streaming-5487840/
Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI highlights: Shai Hope’s brilliant ton guide Windies to victory
Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI highlights: A brilliant century by Shai Hope under pressure guided West Indies to a four-wicket win as the visitors squared the series 1-1.
Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI highlights: A brilliant century by Shai Hope under pressure guided West Indies to a four-wicket win as the visitors squared the series 1-1. In response to Bangaladesh’s 255, a crucial 71-run partnership between Keemo Paul and Hope helped the visitors chase down the target with two balls to spare. Hope, who came to open the innings, remained unbeaten at 146, while his partner Paul scored 18* in 31 deliveries.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, were boosted by fifties from Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, as they piled up 255 in their 50 overs but considering how they were going, another 20-30 didn’t look improbable.
West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur 22 December 2018
Bangladesh 255/7 (50.0)
vs
West Indies 256/6 (49.4)
Match Ended ( Day - 2nd ODI ) West Indies beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
Live Blog
Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI highlights:
Windies win by 4 wickets
Keemo Paul hits the winning runs as Windies chase down the target with two balls to spare. Shai Hope, who came out to open the Windies innings, remained unbeaten on 146 in 144 deliveries. Keemo Paul also played a crucial knock of 18 runs as both the batsmen added 71 runs for the seventh-wicket. With this win West Indies level the series 1-1.
Shai Hope seals the deal
Shai Hope seals the deal as he smashes Mustafizur for three boundaries. A good over was what Windies were looking for and maybe this is enough to guide them to a thrilling win.
Windies require 22 off 12 balls
Despite an overthrow and a dropped catch, Bangladesh will be happy with how things went in the last over as eight (4,2,0,1,0,1) runs come from it. Windies require 22 off 12 balls.
Shai Hope and Keemo Paul guide Windies innings
Bangladesh look for a breakthrough as Shai Hope and Keemo Paul guide the Windies innings. The visitors require 35 runs in the final four overs. Can Shai Hope guide his team home or will his efforts go in vain?
Shai Hope completes his ton
Shai Hope comfortably punches the ball away for a single on the off-side to complete his hundred. The opener, who smashed 7 fours and two sixes, took 118 deliveires to reach the three-figure-mark. This is his 3rd ton in ODIs.
Windies lose 6th wicket
Roston Chase tries to play it over mid-on but his mistimed shot falls inside the circle as Tamim Iqbal takes a simple catch at the end. Mustafizur takes his second wicket as Chase walks back to the pavilion for 9. Keemo Paul is the new batsman at the crease. WI: 187/6 (39.4 overs)
Trouble mounts on Windies
GONE! Trouble mounts on Windies as they lose their 5th wicket. Mashrafe Mortaza picks his first wicket of the night as Rovman Powell nudges a ball straight to Somya Sarkar at mid-on. WI: 157/5 (33.4 overs)
WICKET!
Hetmyer departs after as Rubel Hossain takes his second wicket of the match. Rovman Powell joins Hope at the crease as the visitors require another 100 to win in 16.3 overs.
WICKET!
Edge and Mushfiqur Rahim makes no mistake as he comfortably holds onto the ball coming off Marlon Samuels bat. The Windies batsman walks back to the pavilion after making 26 in 45 deliveries. Shai Hope who is standing firm at the crease will be joined by Shimron Hetmyer. WI: 132/3 (30 overs)
FIFTY!
Shai Hope stands firm at one end as the right-handed batsman brings up his half century in 67 deliveries. Meanwhile, Windies also reach 100/2 at the end of 24 overs. The visitors now require 154 more to win in 25. 2 overs.
WICKET!
Rubel Hossain is introduced in the attack and the seamer strikes in his first over. Darren Bravo fails to read the delivery as the ball knocks the leg stump. WI: 70/2 (16.4 overs)
WI: 70/1 (16.2 overs)
Shai Hope and DM Bravo build a partnership as the duo add 63 runs in 88 deliveries helping Windies reach 70/1 at 16.2 overs. Hope is batting on 38 while his partner is at 27.
Batsmen struggle to score freely
Exceptional fielding efforts by Bangladesh players inside the 30-yard-cricle are making it difficult for the batsmen to find the gaps. Meanwhile, Shai Hope decides to take the aerial route as he smashes a six. Windies have reached 32/1 at the end of 9 overs.
Windies lose 1st wicket
Windies lose their first wicket as Mehidy Hasan traps Chandrapaul Hemraz LBW. The batsman departs after making 3 in 6 deliveries. DM Bravo is the new man at the crease. WI: 7/1 (1.5 overs)
Windies openers start the chase
West Indies openers Chandrapaul Hemraj and Shai Hope are out in the middle. Shakib Al Hasan will lead the Bangladesh bowling attack. WI: 4/0 at the end of first over.
Bangladesh score 255
Four runs from the final over and Bangladesh score 255 in their 50 overs. The hosts looked to be headed for bigger total with fifties from Tamim, Mushfiqur and Shakib Al Hasan but the others didn't follow script. West Indies need 256 runs to level the series
WICKET!
Slower one from Roach and Shakib is completely decieved by it. A slow surface and the off cutter has beaten Shakib all hands up. Already through with the slog even before the ball came to him and it has gone on to clatter into the off stump. Key innings to push the hosts further in what has been a poor show in the middle. Shakib goes for 65, Bangladesh are 239/7 in 47 overs
WICKET!
Windies get another breakthrough as Liton Das departs after scoring 8 in 14 deliveries. The batsman tried to cross the fence but his shot ends at least 10-yards inside the boundary rope as Hetmyer takes a good catch to send the batsman back to the pavilion. BAN: 235/6 (46.4)
FIFTY!
Shakib Al Hasan brings up his half century in style as he smashes Oshane Thomas for a maximum. Bangladesh reach 229/5 at the end of 45 overs.
Bangladesh lose quick wickets
WICKET NO 5! Devendra Bishoo traps Soumya Sarkar as the batsman falls short after scoring 6 in eight deliveries. Liton Das is the new man who walks into the middle as Bangladesh reach 213/5 at the end of 44 overs.
Rovman Powell provides vital breakthrough
Just when the hosts tried to switch gears and post a huge total on the board, Rovman Powell provides Windies with a vital breakthrough. Mahmudullah fails to connect the ball properly as it goes high in the sky eventually landing in Hetmyer's hands, who was standing right at the edge of the 30-yard-cricle.
FINAL POWERPLAY STARTS
A good over for Bangladesh as former skipper Shakib smashes Keemo Paul for two boundaries. Umpire signals for the final powerplay, as Bangladesh reach 191/3 in 40 overs.
BAN: 160/3 (35 overs)
At the end of 35 over, Bangladesh reach 160 runs for the loss of three wickets. Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah are the two batsmen present at the crease.
WICKET!
Bangladesh now lose the other well-set batsman. Mushfiqur Rahim gets the faintest of edges behind to Shai Hope and Thomas strikes. Away seamer from Thomas, pacy and moved just a tad with Rahim poking at it. Little deviation after the edge but no reviewing. Fine knock but fails to convert. Rahim walks for 62 and Bangladesh are 132/3 in the 27th over
WICKET!
Tamim Iqbal walks right after getting to his fifty. Bishoo strikes for Bangladesh's second wicket. Tamim gets low and slog-sweeps it with the spin. Didn't get enough power on it to clear the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Roach settles underneath to take it kindly. Finally something to celebrate for the West Indies. Bangladesh are 125/2 in the 24th over
FIFTY!
An over later, Tamim Iqbal gets to his 43rd fifty. Rahim walks up to him to congratulate after completing the single. Flicked through square leg and gets to the milestone with ease
FIFTY!
FIFTY! Mushfiqur raises his bat for back-to-back fifties. 32nd half-century for him and it's been a sublime knock. Full on middle by Powell, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
100-up for Bangladesh
Mushfiqur and Tamim keeping the strike rotating. They look comfortable and set for big knocks. Mushfiqur plays it off his pads for a single and it brings up Bangladesh's 100 in the 19th over. The second fifty coming in 47 balls
SIX! FOUR!
Keemo Paul erring with a no ball and not getting the rigth line and length and the self-created pressure results in a boundary. Pitched up and in the slot outside off, Iqbal gets under it and sends it high and over long-on. Next ball, Paul goes fuller but Iqbal manages to free his arms. Blasts it down the ground to bring up the 50-run stand. A costly 14 run over to start off for Paul
West Indies review. NOT OUT!
Shout for lbw on Mushfiqur is turned down. Roach looks certain and asks Powell to take the review. West Indies take their first review. Front foot is fine. Rahim gets no bat on it. And it is missing leg-stump and Windies lose their review. Comes in and Rahim falls over on the flick, gets rapped on the pad but the angle takes it down leg.
FOUR! FOUR!
Tamim Iqbal taking the charge back to West Indies with boundaries and the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium erupts. Roach first and then Thomas with poor delivery and both dispatched for boundaries. A juicy fulltoss from Roach and it has been smoked powerfully to the cow corner fence. Next four, in the next over, is from a poor Thomas delivery. On the leg stump line, Tamim gets low and whips it effortlessly past square leg
WICKET!
Imrul Kayes has to walk back without helping Bangladesh's scorecard. A six-ball duck for him and Oshane Thomas strikes.Wonderful set-up from Thomas with consistent lines. Thomas goes fuller after the bouncer and the delivery outside off gets a slight edge behind to Shai Hope. Bangladesh are 14/1
STINGER!
Booming inswinger from Oshane Thomas, crashes on the back leg and it rolls to square leg. The Bangladesh openers snatch a leg-bye but Liton Das is in serious pain. Limping and hobbling as he goes to ground in pain. Clutching his leg and it looks like it has struck him on the fleshy part. The stretcher is out to take him off the field. This is a terrible early blow for Bangladesh. Imrul Kayes comes on to bat
Off we go!
Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das come out to open for Bangladesh in the second ODI. Kemar Roach as the ball. GO!
Captains at the toss
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza: "We have got lot of variations in the bowling. It's good to see everyone coming to the party in the last game. Looking forward to today's game. We are playing with the seam team. Lot of memories playing together with these guys."
West Indies captain Rovman Powell: "With the dew, I think the ball will come better to the bat. One change for us. Kieran Powell misses out and Hemraj is in. Batting hasn't been good for us in recent times but bowlers have done their job. Yeah we are trying to use all our resources including myself and Marlon to bowl."
Pitch Report
Pitch report for the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka: "There is grass on top, not quite as dry. There will be little bit of assistance for the seamers. It's a good surface and there's runs to be scored here, later on in the evening, I think there will be some turn. Consideration is the dew factor."
Special occasion
Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah - all are playing their 100th ODI for Bangladesh.
Windies win by 4 wickets
Keemo Paul hits the winning runs as Windies chase down the target with two balls to spare. Shai Hope, who came out to open the Windies innings, remained unbeaten on 146 in 144 deliveries. Keemo Paul also played a crucial knock of 18 runs as both the batsmen added 71 runs for the seventh-wicket. With this win West Indies level the series 1-1.
Shai Hope seals the deal
Shai Hope seals the deal as he smashes Mustafizur for three boundaries. A good over was what Windies were looking for and maybe this is enough to guide them to a thrilling win.
Windies require 22 off 12 balls
Despite an overthrow and a dropped catch, Bangladesh will be happy with how things went in the last over as eight (4,2,0,1,0,1) runs come from it. Windies require 22 off 12 balls.
Shai Hope and Keemo Paul guide Windies innings
Bangladesh look for a breakthrough as Shai Hope and Keemo Paul guide the Windies innings. The visitors require 35 runs in the final four overs. Can Shai Hope guide his team home or will his efforts go in vain?
Shai Hope completes his ton
Shai Hope comfortably punches the ball away for a single on the off-side to complete his hundred. The opener, who smashed 7 fours and two sixes, took 118 deliveires to reach the three-figure-mark. This is his 3rd ton in ODIs.
Windies lose 6th wicket
Roston Chase tries to play it over mid-on but his mistimed shot falls inside the circle as Tamim Iqbal takes a simple catch at the end. Mustafizur takes his second wicket as Chase walks back to the pavilion for 9. Keemo Paul is the new batsman at the crease. WI: 187/6 (39.4 overs)
Trouble mounts on Windies
GONE! Trouble mounts on Windies as they lose their 5th wicket. Mashrafe Mortaza picks his first wicket of the night as Rovman Powell nudges a ball straight to Somya Sarkar at mid-on. WI: 157/5 (33.4 overs)
WICKET!
Hetmyer departs after as Rubel Hossain takes his second wicket of the match. Rovman Powell joins Hope at the crease as the visitors require another 100 to win in 16.3 overs.
WICKET!
Edge and Mushfiqur Rahim makes no mistake as he comfortably holds onto the ball coming off Marlon Samuels bat. The Windies batsman walks back to the pavilion after making 26 in 45 deliveries. Shai Hope who is standing firm at the crease will be joined by Shimron Hetmyer. WI: 132/3 (30 overs)
FIFTY!
Shai Hope stands firm at one end as the right-handed batsman brings up his half century in 67 deliveries. Meanwhile, Windies also reach 100/2 at the end of 24 overs. The visitors now require 154 more to win in 25. 2 overs.
WICKET!
Rubel Hossain is introduced in the attack and the seamer strikes in his first over. Darren Bravo fails to read the delivery as the ball knocks the leg stump. WI: 70/2 (16.4 overs)
WI: 70/1 (16.2 overs)
Shai Hope and DM Bravo build a partnership as the duo add 63 runs in 88 deliveries helping Windies reach 70/1 at 16.2 overs. Hope is batting on 38 while his partner is at 27.
Batsmen struggle to score freely
Exceptional fielding efforts by Bangladesh players inside the 30-yard-cricle are making it difficult for the batsmen to find the gaps. Meanwhile, Shai Hope decides to take the aerial route as he smashes a six. Windies have reached 32/1 at the end of 9 overs.
Windies lose 1st wicket
Windies lose their first wicket as Mehidy Hasan traps Chandrapaul Hemraz LBW. The batsman departs after making 3 in 6 deliveries. DM Bravo is the new man at the crease. WI: 7/1 (1.5 overs)
Windies openers start the chase
West Indies openers Chandrapaul Hemraj and Shai Hope are out in the middle. Shakib Al Hasan will lead the Bangladesh bowling attack. WI: 4/0 at the end of first over.
Bangladesh score 255
Four runs from the final over and Bangladesh score 255 in their 50 overs. The hosts looked to be headed for bigger total with fifties from Tamim, Mushfiqur and Shakib Al Hasan but the others didn't follow script. West Indies need 256 runs to level the series
WICKET!
Slower one from Roach and Shakib is completely decieved by it. A slow surface and the off cutter has beaten Shakib all hands up. Already through with the slog even before the ball came to him and it has gone on to clatter into the off stump. Key innings to push the hosts further in what has been a poor show in the middle. Shakib goes for 65, Bangladesh are 239/7 in 47 overs
WICKET!
Windies get another breakthrough as Liton Das departs after scoring 8 in 14 deliveries. The batsman tried to cross the fence but his shot ends at least 10-yards inside the boundary rope as Hetmyer takes a good catch to send the batsman back to the pavilion. BAN: 235/6 (46.4)
FIFTY!
Shakib Al Hasan brings up his half century in style as he smashes Oshane Thomas for a maximum. Bangladesh reach 229/5 at the end of 45 overs.
Bangladesh lose quick wickets
WICKET NO 5! Devendra Bishoo traps Soumya Sarkar as the batsman falls short after scoring 6 in eight deliveries. Liton Das is the new man who walks into the middle as Bangladesh reach 213/5 at the end of 44 overs.
Rovman Powell provides vital breakthrough
Just when the hosts tried to switch gears and post a huge total on the board, Rovman Powell provides Windies with a vital breakthrough. Mahmudullah fails to connect the ball properly as it goes high in the sky eventually landing in Hetmyer's hands, who was standing right at the edge of the 30-yard-cricle.
FINAL POWERPLAY STARTS
A good over for Bangladesh as former skipper Shakib smashes Keemo Paul for two boundaries. Umpire signals for the final powerplay, as Bangladesh reach 191/3 in 40 overs.
BAN: 160/3 (35 overs)
At the end of 35 over, Bangladesh reach 160 runs for the loss of three wickets. Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah are the two batsmen present at the crease.
WICKET!
Bangladesh now lose the other well-set batsman. Mushfiqur Rahim gets the faintest of edges behind to Shai Hope and Thomas strikes. Away seamer from Thomas, pacy and moved just a tad with Rahim poking at it. Little deviation after the edge but no reviewing. Fine knock but fails to convert. Rahim walks for 62 and Bangladesh are 132/3 in the 27th over
WICKET!
Tamim Iqbal walks right after getting to his fifty. Bishoo strikes for Bangladesh's second wicket. Tamim gets low and slog-sweeps it with the spin. Didn't get enough power on it to clear the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Roach settles underneath to take it kindly. Finally something to celebrate for the West Indies. Bangladesh are 125/2 in the 24th over
FIFTY!
An over later, Tamim Iqbal gets to his 43rd fifty. Rahim walks up to him to congratulate after completing the single. Flicked through square leg and gets to the milestone with ease
FIFTY!
FIFTY! Mushfiqur raises his bat for back-to-back fifties. 32nd half-century for him and it's been a sublime knock. Full on middle by Powell, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
100-up for Bangladesh
Mushfiqur and Tamim keeping the strike rotating. They look comfortable and set for big knocks. Mushfiqur plays it off his pads for a single and it brings up Bangladesh's 100 in the 19th over. The second fifty coming in 47 balls
SIX! FOUR!
Keemo Paul erring with a no ball and not getting the rigth line and length and the self-created pressure results in a boundary. Pitched up and in the slot outside off, Iqbal gets under it and sends it high and over long-on. Next ball, Paul goes fuller but Iqbal manages to free his arms. Blasts it down the ground to bring up the 50-run stand. A costly 14 run over to start off for Paul
West Indies review. NOT OUT!
Shout for lbw on Mushfiqur is turned down. Roach looks certain and asks Powell to take the review. West Indies take their first review. Front foot is fine. Rahim gets no bat on it. And it is missing leg-stump and Windies lose their review. Comes in and Rahim falls over on the flick, gets rapped on the pad but the angle takes it down leg.
FOUR! FOUR!
Tamim Iqbal taking the charge back to West Indies with boundaries and the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium erupts. Roach first and then Thomas with poor delivery and both dispatched for boundaries. A juicy fulltoss from Roach and it has been smoked powerfully to the cow corner fence. Next four, in the next over, is from a poor Thomas delivery. On the leg stump line, Tamim gets low and whips it effortlessly past square leg
WICKET!
Imrul Kayes has to walk back without helping Bangladesh's scorecard. A six-ball duck for him and Oshane Thomas strikes.Wonderful set-up from Thomas with consistent lines. Thomas goes fuller after the bouncer and the delivery outside off gets a slight edge behind to Shai Hope. Bangladesh are 14/1
STINGER!
Booming inswinger from Oshane Thomas, crashes on the back leg and it rolls to square leg. The Bangladesh openers snatch a leg-bye but Liton Das is in serious pain. Limping and hobbling as he goes to ground in pain. Clutching his leg and it looks like it has struck him on the fleshy part. The stretcher is out to take him off the field. This is a terrible early blow for Bangladesh. Imrul Kayes comes on to bat
Off we go!
Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das come out to open for Bangladesh in the second ODI. Kemar Roach as the ball. GO!
Captains at the toss
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza: "We have got lot of variations in the bowling. It's good to see everyone coming to the party in the last game. Looking forward to today's game. We are playing with the seam team. Lot of memories playing together with these guys."
West Indies captain Rovman Powell: "With the dew, I think the ball will come better to the bat. One change for us. Kieran Powell misses out and Hemraj is in. Batting hasn't been good for us in recent times but bowlers have done their job. Yeah we are trying to use all our resources including myself and Marlon to bowl."
Pitch Report
Pitch report for the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka: "There is grass on top, not quite as dry. There will be little bit of assistance for the seamers. It's a good surface and there's runs to be scored here, later on in the evening, I think there will be some turn. Consideration is the dew factor."
Special occasion
Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah - all are playing their 100th ODI for Bangladesh.
Playing XI
Bangladesh playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain
West Indies playing XI: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Oshane Thomas
Team changes
Bangladesh: Unchanged
West Indies: Hemraj comes in for K.Powell
TOSS
TOSS in Dhaka: West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field.