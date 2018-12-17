Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I: Fixture at Sylhet rescheduled due to floodlight issue

The first T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies at Sylhet has been rescheduled due to a technical problem in the tower that supplies power for the flood light. Thereafter, if required, dew and fog could play a factor which is why Bangladesh Cricket Board officials brought the game back. The game was originally scheduled to start at 5.00 PM local time but will now get underway at 12.30 PM local time.

At one stage, there was consideration to keep it for 2.00 PM but the idea was dropped due to dew and fog. The 12.30 PM start, the board feels, will ensure they don’t take any risks with the dimming light.

BCB director Shafiul Alam, who represents Sylhet Division in the board after being nominated by the Sylhet Divisional Sports Association, was quoted as saying that they were not willing to risk with the timings in case the game requires the usage of the floodlights in the evening.

“There are some technical problems in the tower that supplies power to run the flood light,” Alam was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “Though we are assured that it is possible to hold the match under it after being repaired within a day we just did not want to take any risk.

“NSC[ National Sports Council] have already started to repair the problem in the tower and assured it will be alright before the day of the opening game but we cannot take any risk as it will be a huge embarrassment if the game is stopped for an hour or two under floodlights due to a technical problem,” he added.

Sylhet is the eighth Test venue in Bangladesh and has so far played host to one Test, one ODI and seven T20Is. Bangladesh come into the T20I series having won the Test series 2-0 and the ODI series 3-0. The T20I series comprises of three matches which will be played in Dhaka on December 20 and 22.