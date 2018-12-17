Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20 Highlights: Windies win by eight wickets
Ban vs WI 1st T20, Bangladesh vs Windies T20 Highlights: West Indies crush Bangladesh to win the opening T20I by eight wickets.
Ban vs WI, Bangladesh vs Windies 1st T20 Highlights: It was a one-sided affair as West Indies beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series at Sylhet. Batting first, Bangladesh set Windies a target of 130 after throwing away wickets earlier in the day.
Hope slammed fifty to continue his brilliant form and formed an opening partnership with Evin Lewis to hand the hosts a crushing defeat. The Bangladesh bowlers suffered as the visitors slammed eight fours and 10 sixes in just 10.5 overs in this innings. Earlier, the hosts won the Test series by a margin of 2-0 and the ODI series by 2-1.
West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet 21 December 2018
Bangladesh 129 (19.0)
vs
West Indies 130/2 (10.5)
Match Ended ( Day - 1st T20I ) West Indies beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Live Blog
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20 Highlights:
West Indies win
ALL OVER! Windies win by 8 wickets. They chased down the target of 130 in just 10.5 overs. Fantastic hitting by the batsmen to reach the total in quick time.
50 for Hope
SIX! And 50 for Shai Hope in 16 balls. Terrific batting by the Hope. He continues to shine on this tour for the West Indies. Meanwhile, just after reaching his half-century Hope falls for 53.
50 comes up in 3 overs
West Indies have rocketed to 50 inside three overs. This is a whirlwind start by the men in red. Doesn't seem like this chase will last too long. However, in trying to up the ante Lewis falls for 18.
West Indies resume
West Indies resume with Lewis and Shai Hope at the crease. Lewis is on strike. Shakib will open the attack. And the Windies are off to a blistering start as Shai Hope smashes three sixes in one over.
Bangladesh all out for 129
ALL OVER! Bangladesh have been bowled out for 129. Fantastic bowling performance by the Windies. Cottrell is the star with the ball with figures of 4/28
Bangladesh lose two in quick succession
Bangladesh lose two wickets in quick succession. A Haque goes for 17 off Allen and then Saifuddin departs for 1. Meanwhile, 50 comes up for Shakib Al Hasan.
100 up for Bangladesh
100 comes up for Bangladesh in the 15th over. Ariful Haque giving company to Shakib Al Hasan who is batting well on 44. BAN - 102/5
Mahmudullah c Shai Hope b Cottrell 12(19)
OUT! Mahmudullah is caught behind for 12. Cottrell picks up his third BAN- 77/5
Halfway Mark!
10 overs gone and Bangladesh are 73/4. Mahmudullah and skipper Shakib Al Hasan are batting in the middle. This partnership needs to continue for the hosts to reach somewhere near 150.
Four!
Shakib Al Hasan moves into the 30's with a beautiful cover drive of Keemo Paul. Wonderful footwork by the captain to lean into the drive and milk it for a four. BAN- 66/4
Powerplay Ends!
A strange passage of play for the hosts as the 50 has come up within the powerplay but four wickets have also gone down. That might play a big part in the passage of play in the next 10 overs. BAN- 54/4 (6 ovs)
Direct Hit! Rahim run out (Powell) 5(3)
Run Out! A direct hit by Powell and Rahim returns to the dugout for 5. Rovman Powell with the lightning pick up and release to runout Mushfiqur Rahim. BAN- 48/4
Back to back boundaries
Back to back boundaries of Thomas. First ball is gone towards the mid-off region and then the fourth ball goes to the extra cover. Shakib and Rahim are turning it on. BAN- 48/3 (5 ovs)
OUT! Soumya Sarkar c Powell b Cottrell 5 (4)
OUT! Soumya Sarkar departs for 5. Cottrel picks up his second. Bangladeshi batsmen simply cannot deal with the short-ball ball tonight. It keeps doing the trick for Windies. BAN- 31/3
Gone! Liton Das c Brathwaite b Thomas (6)
Liton Das falls to the short delivery of Thomas. He is out for 6. Once again it is the short ball which does the trick for the bowler as the timing was awful. BAN- 19/2
Wicket! Tamim c Brathwaite b Cottrell 5(7)
GONE! Cottrel picks up Tamim Iqbal for 2. Short delivery and Tamim goes for the pull but the edge takes it straight to mid-off. Bad shot by the batsmen. BAN- 7/1
Bangladesh begin
Bangladesh have come out to bat with Tamim and Liton Das are at the crease. Tamim is on strike. Oshane Thomas will open the attack. Let's play!
Bangladesh Playing XI
Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman
Windies Playing XI
Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
Toss Time!
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first. One word of caution that there is a possibility of rain coming down later in the afternoon.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Bangladesh vs West Indies from the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. West Indies are yet to win a match on the tour and this format provides the prefect opportunity to break the duck. But the hosts will be no pushovers. Who will win tonight? Stay tuned for live updates.
SQUADS:
Bangladesh - Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain
Windies - Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas
