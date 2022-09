Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch BAN vs SL live?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: After tasting defeats from in form Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are all set to face each other in the Groub B match on Thursday. The winner between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will join Afghanistan from the group in Super Four stage.

Afghanistan have beaten Bangladesh in the last match when defending a lowly 128, Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran broke the shackles with 39 runs in two overs to kill the opposition’s hopes.

When will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL), Asia Cup 2022 Match be played?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL), Asia Cup 2022 Match will be played on Thursday.

Where will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL), Asia Cup 2022 Match be played?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL), Asia Cup 2022 Match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, UAE.

What time will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL), Asia Cup 2022 Match be played?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL), Asia Cup 2022 Match will be played at 7:30 pm IST /6:00 PM Local. Toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL), Asia Cup 2022 Match be broadcast live in India?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL), Asia Cup 2022 Match be broadcast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

How to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL), Asia Cup 2022 Match live streaming online in India?

Live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL) will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Naim.