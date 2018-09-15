Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Score: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat first

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score Streaming: Asia Cup 2018 is set to begin and it will be Bangladesh and Sri Lanka who will open their campaign on the first day of the multi-nation tournament. Sri Lanka have won the tournament five times before, but they do not have much the same depth in their squad, as they had in the previous tournaments. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have never lifted the prestigious title, but have thrown a surprise to bigger teams on more than a few occasions in the recent past. Sri Lanka cannot take their opponents lightly and have to tread carefully to start of the campaign on the winning note. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will once again feel like the underdogs, but will look to silence the detractors. Catch Live score and updates of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2018 Live ODI match.
Live Blog
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live ODI Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming: The Asia Cup 2018 tournament is set to begin form Saturday with Sri Lanka kicking off their campaign against Bangladesh. The two teams met for a 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is series earlier this year, in which Sri Lanka won all the three formats away from home. The skipper Dinesh Chandimal will take confidence from the previous victories over the rivals going into the game. Sri Lanka also bounced back recently against South Africa to win the final two ODIs after going 3-0 down in the series early on.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim, Liton, Shakib, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur, Mithun, Mosaddek, Mehidy, Rubel, Mustafizur
Sri Lanka XI: Tharanga, Dhananjaya, K Perera, K Mendis, Thisara, Shanaka, Malinga, Lakmal, Aponso, Dilruwan
Captains speak:
Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh Captain: Looks like a good wicket to bat on. Later on the bowlers should get some help from the wicket. There should be a bit of turn later on, so we think it's better to bat first and get a good total. The guys are in form, especially Tamim and the bowlers.
Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka captain: I was going to have a bat first, looks like a belter. There will be some dew, but you can't control these things. Malinga coming back is great for us. You can always hand the ball to him at crunch moments. The heat is terrible, but you can't think of these things.
Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka.
Ramiz Raja on Pitch Report: There is excruciatingly heat in Dubai. There will be dew in the second innings and hence the team winning the toss will likely to elect to bat first. There is no grass and it seems like there is nothing in it for seamers. The spinners will have a dry spinners. Dream pitch for batsmen.
GAME ON!https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The Asian Games 2018 is ready to begun and it will be Bangladesh who will renew their rivalry in the opening contest. Remember, the two teams last faced each other in a T20 clash in the Nidahas Trophy match, which ended with ridiculous scenes. The then, Bangladesh captain, Shakib Al-Hasan threatened to pull off after a brawl broke out between players. Later, the glass door of the Bangladesh dressing room were found smashed into pieces. Plenty of drama. Will tensions brew again in Dubai? Well, despite the heat, the fans will not mind things to get heat up more once again between the two teams - in case it leads to an exciting contest.