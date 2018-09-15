Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Score: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat first

Asia Cup Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI Live

Captains speak:

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh Captain: Looks like a good wicket to bat on. Later on the bowlers should get some help from the wicket. There should be a bit of turn later on, so we think it's better to bat first and get a good total. The guys are in form, especially Tamim and the bowlers.

Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka captain: I was going to have a bat first, looks like a belter. There will be some dew, but you can't control these things. Malinga coming back is great for us. You can always hand the ball to him at crunch moments. The heat is terrible, but you can't think of these things.