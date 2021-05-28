Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch match

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: Having sealed the series, Tamim Iqbal-led Bangladesh are aiming at a series whitewash with another win in the third ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ODI series got underway in Dhaka where the hosts won the toss and chose to bat. Wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim’s splendid knock of 84 runs took Bangladesh to a competitive total of 257 runs. After going down in the 2nd ODI too, Sri Lanka would now look to pull one back and gain valuable points in the World Cup Super League.

When and what time will the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka begin?

The 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin at 12:30 PM (IST) on May 28th at the Sher e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

Which channel will telecast 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka?

The 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will not have a live broadcast on any channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka?

The 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will have a live streaming on the FanCode application.