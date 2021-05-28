Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: SL opt to bat first

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: With already 2-0 in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will not be in any mood to loosen the hold on the third match today. The hosts have just broken their 10-match winless streak and will be hoping to continue their winning run with a clean sweep. The Tamim Iqbal and Co have moved to the top of the points table in the Super League with 50 points.
It has been quite tough for Sri Lankans as nothing seemed to have gone their way so far in the series. Bangladesh won the first ODI by 33 runs and in the second ODI, the hosts won by 103 runs (D/N method). The Bangla Tigers managed to beat the Lankan Tigers owing to the wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim’s sensational form with the bat scoring 84 and 125 in the two games.
The Kusal Perera-led Sri Lanka will be looking to salvage some pride and get 10 crucial points in the Super League.
Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Perera come out to open the innings for Sri Lanka. Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam starts the proceedings with the ball. Both the openers get their team to a bright start in the dead-rubber hitting two fours. SL: 9/0 (1 over)
Sri Lanka have made plenty of changes. Dickwella is back as wicketkeeper, and there are three debutants: Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne and Binura Fernando. Sandakan, Udana, Bandara and Shanaka are out.
While Bangladesh have dropped Liton Das for Naim, and Taskin replaces Saifuddin. Saifuddin, remember, suffered a concussion last match.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third and final ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Lankan skipper Kusal Perera has won the toss and the visitors have opted to bat first. Kusal Janith Perera won the toss and elected to bat first! #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/0fKLnfundd— Sri Lanka Cricket ud83cuddf1ud83cuddf0 (@OfficialSLC) May 28, 2021