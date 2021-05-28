Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: SL opt to bat first

Bangladesh will be up in arms to clinch the series 3-0. (ICC)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: With already 2-0 in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will not be in any mood to loosen the hold on the third match today. The hosts have just broken their 10-match winless streak and will be hoping to continue their winning run with a clean sweep. The Tamim Iqbal and Co have moved to the top of the points table in the Super League with 50 points.

It has been quite tough for Sri Lankans as nothing seemed to have gone their way so far in the series. Bangladesh won the first ODI by 33 runs and in the second ODI, the hosts won by 103 runs (D/N method). The Bangla Tigers managed to beat the Lankan Tigers owing to the wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim’s sensational form with the bat scoring 84 and 125 in the two games.

The Kusal Perera-led Sri Lanka will be looking to salvage some pride and get 10 crucial points in the Super League.