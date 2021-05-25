Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Bangladesh broke their 10-match losing streak across formats with the win over Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI. (FILE)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: Having won the opening match by 33 runs, Tamim Iqbal-led Bangladesh are aiming at sealing the series with another win in the second ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ODI series got underway in Dhaka where the hosts won the toss and chose to bat. Wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim’s splendid knock of 84 runs took Bangladesh to a competitive total of 257 runs.

Through this win, the Tigers broke their 10-match losing streak across formats and would be oozing with confidence. Now the hosts looking to win the second ODI to seal the three-match series.

2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka:

When and what time will the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka begin?

The 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin at 12:30 PM (IST) on May 25th at the Sher e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

Which channel will telecast 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka?

The 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will not have a live broadcast on any channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka?

The 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will have a live streaming on the FanCode application.

Predicted Playing XI:

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun/Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (C/W), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashen Bandara