Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Ban vs SL 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After Sri Lankan bowling legend Lasith Malinga’s retirement from ODI cricket, the focus shifts to the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The visitors were outclassed in every department of the game in the first ODI. Sloppy fielding and lacklustre bowling led to the hosts putting up a huge total of 314/8 in the first innings. Kusal Perera dominated the Bangladesh bowlers scoring 111 runs from 99 balls. Bangladesh batsman struggled to keep up with the required run rate after losing early wickets and lost the match by 91 runs.

Where will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI be played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 26.

What time does Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI start?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka starts from 2:30 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

The online live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be available on SonyLiv.