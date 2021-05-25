scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh opt to bat

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates:The second ODI is scheduled to take place today and it’s a must-win affair for the visitors.

May 25, 2021 12:09:08 pm
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, hosts Bangladesh are all set to take on visitors Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Sher e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

With Mehidy Hasan’s 4-30 in the first match, Bangladesh had cruised to a 33-run victory on Sunday. Bangladesh went into the opening game having lost 9 of 10 matches across three formats with one draw. The second ODI is scheduled to take place today and it’s a must-win affair for the visitors. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be looking to pocket the series.

 

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

Bangladesh : Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

