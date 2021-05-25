Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh opt to bat

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live: Sri Lanka aim at keeping the series alive. (Twitter/ICC)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, hosts Bangladesh are all set to take on visitors Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Sher e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

With Mehidy Hasan’s 4-30 in the first match, Bangladesh had cruised to a 33-run victory on Sunday. Bangladesh went into the opening game having lost 9 of 10 matches across three formats with one draw. The second ODI is scheduled to take place today and it’s a must-win affair for the visitors. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be looking to pocket the series.