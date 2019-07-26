Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch Ban vs SL?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Ban vs SL 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: All eyes will be on Lasith Malinga as he plays his last ODI before retiring from the 50-over format. Malinga will be aiming to get past former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble’s tally of ODI wickets. Malinga needs just three wickets to overhaul Anil Kumble’s 337 for ninth place on the international list.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were knocked out of World Cup 2019 in the league stage. The two teams failed to qualify for the semi-finals as they had eight and seven points from nine matches respectively. Sri Lanka finished at the sixth spot whereas Bangladesh finished at eighth. Shakib Al Hasan was consistent throughout the tournament with his all-round performance scoring a record 606 runs and 11 wickets in eight games.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI be played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 26.

What time does the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI start?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka starts from 2:30 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The online live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be available on SonyLiv.