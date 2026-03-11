Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and Where to Watch BAN vs PAK Today Match Live Telecast and Stream?

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 11, 2026 11:41 AM IST
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI Match Today Live Score Streaming Online: After missing out on the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh will return to action in 50-over cricket, hosting Pakistan at home.

After failing to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will hope to make amends under skipper Shaheen Afridi in the ODI format. Pakistan made a few brave decisions in the lead-up to the order, dropping senior star Babar Azam from the squad.

Six uncapped players have been called up, including Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood ⁠and ‌Shamyl Hussain who played against the England Lions ‌in Abu Dhabi before the series was called off due ‌to the conflict in the Middle East. Alongside Babar, Saim Ayub and Naseem Shah were also excluded from the ODI team

What time and where is the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played on Wednesday, March 11, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The match will start at 1:45 PM IST.

How To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI In India?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will not be televised in India.

How To Live Stream Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

The live streaming of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

What Is The Toss Time For Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

The toss for Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI will take place at 1:15 PM IST.

BAN vs PAK 1st ODI squads

Bangladesh Squad: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain

