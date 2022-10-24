scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch BAN vs NED

BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch BAN vs NED T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast: Bangladesh will take on Netherlands at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming: BAN vs NED in Monday's first match of the day.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh, led by Shakib al-Hasan will take on Netherlands at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena on Monday. Since the last T20 World Cup in the UAE, Bangladesh has played 17 T20Is, winning 5 and losing 12 while the Netherlands last qualified for the main round of the T20 World Cup in 2014. Since the last World Cup, they have played 10 T20Is, winning 7, losing 2 while one match was abandoned.

When is Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played on Monday, October 24.

Where is Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match going to be played?

Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will start at 9:30 AM (IST). The toss will take place at 9 AM

When can I watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad

