Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: BAN clash with NED in Hobart

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Bangladesh will take on Netherlands in the T20 World Cup on Monday as they look to turn their vague form around and start the tournament proper on a positive note. Apart from captain Shakib al-Hasan, Bangladesh’s key player has to be Liton Das.
Since the last T20 World Cup, Das has aggregated 417 runs at an average of 29.78 and a strike rate close to 140 while Netherlands will look towards left-arm spinner Tim Pringle who has been miserly in the powerplay. The Dutch will hope that he continues that form right from the first match of the tournament.
Follow BAN vs NED live score & updates from Hobart below.
Bangladesh have only seven wins from 33 matches in the T20 World Cup. However, it had started promisingly when they beat West Indies in the 2007 edition at Johannesburg. (READ MORE)
Happy Diwali folks. We are still not over what happened last night. What a match, what a knock by Virat Kohli. Today, we have two more matches and let's start with the first one between Bangladesh and Netherlands at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Stay tuned for the updates.