scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Live now

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: BAN clash with NED in Hobart

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: Bangladesh lock horns with Netherlands

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 24, 2022 7:48:51 am
Bangladesh vs Netherlands | T20 World Cup 2022 | BAN vs NED | Bangladesh | NetherlandsBAN vs NED Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, Super 12 Group 2 Match: Bangladesh take on Netherlands.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Bangladesh will take on Netherlands in the T20 World Cup on Monday as they look to turn their vague form around and start the tournament proper on a positive note. Apart from captain Shakib al-Hasan, Bangladesh’s key player has to be Liton Das.

Since the last T20 World Cup, Das has aggregated 417 runs at an average of 29.78 and a strike rate close to 140 while Netherlands will look towards left-arm spinner Tim Pringle who has been miserly in the powerplay. The Dutch will hope that he continues that form right from the first match of the tournament.

Follow BAN vs NED live score & updates from Hobart below.

Live Blog

T20 World Cup 2022, BAN vs NED Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Bangladesh vs Netherlands from  Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

07:48 (IST)24 Oct 2022
BAN vs NED Live: Preview!

Bangladesh have only seven wins from 33 matches in the T20 World Cup. However, it had started promisingly when they beat West Indies in the 2007 edition at Johannesburg. (READ MORE)

07:31 (IST)24 Oct 2022
BAN vs NED Live: Welcome

Happy Diwali folks. We are still not over what happened last night. What a match, what a knock by Virat Kohli. Today, we have two more matches and let's start with the first one between Bangladesh and Netherlands at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Stay tuned for the updates.

BAN NED Bangladesh will face the Netherlands as part of a group 2 fixture in the Super 12 round in Hobart. (SOURCE: Twitter)

Bangladesh have only seven wins from 33 matches in the T20 World Cup. However, it had started promisingly when they beat West Indies in the 2007 edition at Johannesburg.

Since the last T20 World Cup in the UAE, Bangladesh has played 17 T20Is, winning 5 and losing 12. Meanwhile, The Dutch last qualified for the main round of the T20 World Cup in 2014. Since the last World Cup, they have played 10 T20Is, winning 7, losing 2 while one match was abandoned. (READ MORE)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-10-2022 at 07:28:01 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments