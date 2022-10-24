Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: BAN clash with NED in Hobart

Bangladesh will face the Netherlands as part of a group 2 fixture in the Super 12 round in Hobart. (SOURCE: Twitter)

Bangladesh have only seven wins from 33 matches in the T20 World Cup. However, it had started promisingly when they beat West Indies in the 2007 edition at Johannesburg.

Since the last T20 World Cup in the UAE, Bangladesh has played 17 T20Is, winning 5 and losing 12. Meanwhile, The Dutch last qualified for the main round of the T20 World Cup in 2014. Since the last World Cup, they have played 10 T20Is, winning 7, losing 2 while one match was abandoned. (READ MORE)