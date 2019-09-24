Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Final Live Score Online: Toss delayed due to steady rain

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) T20I Live Score Streaming Online: Hosts Bangladesh will go head-to-head with Afghanistan in the T20I tri-nation series final at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Overall, Bangladesh played seven finals in International cricket and has lost six of those until they defeated West Indies during the final of the Ireland ODI Tri-series prior to the World Cup.
Shakib Al Hasan would hope to impress with the bat once more, after playing a crucial part in defeating Afghanistan in the sixth T20I match in Chattogram by four wickets. His 45-ball 70-run knock downed the Afghanistan side for the second time in a row, and the Rashid Khan-led side would hope to bounce back in the final. Afghanistan, on the other hand, leads the head to head record in the T20I format against Bangladesh. They won four consecutive T20I matches against Bangladesh between these two losses that include a 3-0 whitewash.
Toss Delayed Due to Rain
The final of the tri-series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan has been delayed due to rain. It doesn't seem like it will stop to soon.
Weather Forecast:
Thunderstorms are forecast through the day tomorrow. A couple of showers in the day, to the possibility of thunderstorms later in the evening. The toss will be crucial if it comes down to a rain-interrupted game.
Hello and Welcome
Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the finals of the T20I tri-series at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka tonight. The hosts will most likely be without the services of their batting all rounder, Aminul Islam. Rashid Khan is also a doubtful starter for the Afghans. Stay tuned for live updates.