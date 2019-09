Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, BAN vs AFG T20I Live Score Streaming Online: Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will go toe-to-toe with Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan in the third match of the tri-series against Zimbabwe. Afghanistan are in high spirits after beating Bangladesh in the one-off Test, and Zimbabwe by 28 runs. in their first T20 of the tri-series. On the other hand, Bangladesh would look to exact revenge against Afghanistan and build on their 3-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the first T20I. Their Afif Hossain will be one to watch out for.

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match?

Advertising

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match is on Sunday, September 15.

Where is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match being played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match is being played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Advertising

What time does Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match begins at 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match is available on Hotstar. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Yeasin Arafat

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Najeeb Tarakai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Fazal Niazai, Naveen-ul-Haq