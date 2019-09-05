Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Ban vs Afg One-Off Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Bangladesh are desperate to end a widespread losing streak as they take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test match in their home conditions. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said a victory for the home side is imperative after a run of defeats. On the other hand, Rashid Khan will be leading the Afghanistan Test side for the first time. Rashid will also be the spearhead of Afghanistan spin attack. Left-arm chinaman is set to make his debut after taking a five-wicket haul in the practice game against Bangladesh Cricket Board XI.

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test being played?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test will be played on Thursday, September 5.

Where will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test be played?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time does the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test start?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test starts at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test will not be broadcasted in India on any TV channel.

How do I watch online live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test?

The live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test is available on official BTV YouTube channel.