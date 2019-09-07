Toggle Menu
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Live Cricket Score Online: Bangladesh all out for 205

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Ban vs Afg One-Off Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rashid Khan will remain key on Day 3 as well as he took four wickets on Day 2 and forced Bangladesh team to suffer.

Rashid Khan took four wickets on Day 2.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Ban vs Afg Test Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh have ended Day 2 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram at the score of 194/8, still trailing Afghanistan’s first innings score by 148 runs.

Rashid Khan (4 wickets) was the pick of the bowlers on the day as the Bangladesh team suffered a batting collapse. Mominul Haque (52) was the only top order batsman who got a decent score. In the third session of the day, Mosaddek Hossain (44*) put up a commendable fightback as Bangladesh ensured that they avoided the follow-on and went into Day 3 with a semblance of parity being restored in the match.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Day 3 LIVE:

Bangladesh all out for 205

Rashid Khan takes second five-wicket Test haul as Bangladesh are all out for 205. Afghanistan start the innings with a lead of 137 runs.

WICKET

Taijul Islam resisted on day two, but he's out on the third ball on day three, trying a slog off Mohammad Nabi. Bangladesh 195 for 9.

Day 3 begins

Match starts on Day 3 at Chattogram. Bangladesh start with overnight score of 194/8, trailing by 148 runs. Mosaddek (44*) and Taijul (14*) are at the crease.

BAN vs AFG LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 3 of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.

Squads: 

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (W), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain, Nayeem Hasan

Afghanistan: Ihsanullah Janat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (W), Rashid Khan (C), Afsar Zazai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Shapoor Zadran

