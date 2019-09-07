Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Live Cricket Score Online: Bangladesh all out for 205

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Ban vs Afg Test Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh have ended Day 2 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram at the score of 194/8, still trailing Afghanistan’s first innings score by 148 runs.

Rashid Khan (4 wickets) was the pick of the bowlers on the day as the Bangladesh team suffered a batting collapse. Mominul Haque (52) was the only top order batsman who got a decent score. In the third session of the day, Mosaddek Hossain (44*) put up a commendable fightback as Bangladesh ensured that they avoided the follow-on and went into Day 3 with a semblance of parity being restored in the match.