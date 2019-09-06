Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test Day 2, Live Score Online

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, BAN vs AFG Test Live Score: At the end of Day 1, Afghanistan finished at 271/5 with Asghar Afghan leading from the crease with an unbeaten 88* along with Afsar Zazai on the other side, who’s on 35*.

After the early departures of the openers, Rahmat Shah’s 102, the first Test ton by an Afghanistan batsman led the Afghanistan charge from the middle against the Bangladesh spinners. Both Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan bagged two wickets, while captain Shakib Al Hasan is yet to open his account.