Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test Day 2, Live Score Online

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, BAN vs AFG One-Off Test Live Score Streaming Online: Rahmat Shah forged history on Day 1 by becoming the first Afghanistan player to score a Test century.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, BAN vs AFG Test Live Score: At the end of Day 1, Afghanistan finished at 271/5 with Asghar Afghan leading from the crease with an unbeaten 88* along with Afsar Zazai on the other side, who’s on 35*.
After the early departures of the openers, Rahmat Shah’s 102, the first Test ton by an Afghanistan batsman led the Afghanistan charge from the middle against the Bangladesh spinners. Both Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan bagged two wickets, while captain Shakib Al Hasan is yet to open his account.
Live Blog
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Day 2 Live Updates:
Hello and welcome to the second day of the Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh! The hosts had a tough first day as the Afghanistan batsmen controlled the match throughout. Stay tuned for Day 2 action!
Squads:
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (W), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain, Nayeem Hasan
Afghanistan: Ihsanullah Janat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (W), Rashid Khan (C), Afsar Zazai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Shapoor Zadran
At Stumps, Day 1
Hello and welcome!
