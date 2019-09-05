Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Live Cricket Score Online: Taijul Islam draws first blood

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, BAN vs AFG Test Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the one-off Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram in an attempt to end the losing streak. Afghanistan would look to do the same as Rashid Khan leads the side for the first time in the longest format of the game. Rashid also breaks a record without bowling a single ball. The Afghan leg-spinner becomes the youngest Test captain breaking Zimbabwe’s Tatenda Taibu’s 15-year-old record.

After struggling in the World Cup 2019, Afghanistan spinners will be lethal on the subcontinent pitches. Chinaman Zahir Khan is expected to make his Test debut after taking a five-wicket haul in the practice game. This will also be Shakib Al Hasan’s first match after Bangladesh got knocked out of World Cup 2019. Shakib was in stellar form with bat and ball, breaking World Cup records. The Bangladesh side struggled against Sri Lanka in the ODI series without Shakib. The all-rounder’s return will be a big boost to hosts’ batting lineup.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test Live Streaming