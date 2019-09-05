Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Live Cricket Score Online: Taijul Islam draws first blood

Toggle Menu
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, BAN vs AFG One-Off Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Shakib Al Hasan will be playing his first international match after Bangladesh failed to qualify for World Cup 2019 semi-finals

Shakib Al Hasan delivered consistent performances in World Cup 2019 (Source: AP)

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, BAN vs AFG Test Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the one-off Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram in an attempt to end the losing streak. Afghanistan would look to do the same as Rashid Khan leads the side for the first time in the longest format of the game. Rashid also breaks a record without bowling a single ball. The Afghan leg-spinner becomes the youngest Test captain breaking Zimbabwe’s Tatenda Taibu’s 15-year-old record.

After struggling in the World Cup 2019, Afghanistan spinners will be lethal on the subcontinent pitches. Chinaman Zahir Khan is expected to make his Test debut after taking a five-wicket haul in the practice game. This will also be Shakib Al Hasan’s first match after Bangladesh got knocked out of World Cup 2019. Shakib was in stellar form with bat and ball, breaking World Cup records. The Bangladesh side struggled against Sri Lanka in the ODI series without Shakib. The all-rounder’s return will be a big boost to hosts’ batting lineup.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Live Score Updates:

BOWLED!

Taijul Islam strikes. The left-arm spinner managed to beat Ihsanullah's bat and hit the stumps. Ihsanullah departs for 9. 100th Test wicket for Islam. Rahmat Shah is the new batsman. AFG - 19/1 in 12.2 overs

Rushing through overs

Just like that, Bangladesh spinners have bowled 10 overs within half an hour. Afghanistan openers have been patient. Ibrahim Zadran scored the first boundary of the innings in the 10th over. This is expected to be a long day for the Afghanistan batsmen as Soumya Sarkar is the only non-spin bowler in the team. Expect at least 120 overs if Afghanistan manage to bat the whole day. AFG - 15/0 in 10 overs

First innings underway

Ibrahim Zadran and Ihsanullah Janat open for Afghanistan. Ibrahim is making his Test debut. Spinners Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan open the innings for Bangladesh. AFG - 2/0 in 2 overs

One seamer only

Afghanistan go into the one-off Test with just one fast bowler, Yamin Ahmadzai. Afghanistan field a spinner-heavy lineup. On the other hand, Bangladesh have opted to go into the Test four frontline spinners. 

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan

Afghanistan: Ihsanullah Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai(w), Rashid Khan(c), Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan

Toss update

Hello and welcome to Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test live blog. Rashid Khan wins toss, elects to bat first. The Afghanistan captain becomes the youngest captain in Test cricket's history. 

Squads: 

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain, Nayeem Hasan

Afghanistan: Ihsanullah Janat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan(c), Afsar Zazai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Shapoor Zadran

