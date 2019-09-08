Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: Start of day 4 delayed due to rain

Toggle Menu
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Ban vs Afg One-Off Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: At the close of play, wicketkeeper-batsman Afsar Zazai and Yamin Ahmadzai were present at the crease as Afghanistan were batting on 237/8.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan’s all-round display helped Afghanistan pile up a 374 run lead on stumps at Day 3.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Ban vs Afg Test Live Cricket Score: Leading the team from the front, Rashid Khan’s all-round display helped Afghanistan pile up a 374 run lead on stumps at Day 3. The all-rounder scored 51 in Afghanistan’s first innings of 342, and then took 5/55 to bundle out the hots for 205, 137 runs behind.

It got worse for Bangladesh as Ibrahim Zadran scored 87, while former Afghani skipper Asghar Afghan continued his supreme display with the bat scoring the second half-century of the match. At the close of play, wicketkeeper-batsman Afsar Zazai and Yamin Ahmadzai were present at the crease as Afghanistan were batting on 237/8. While Zazai will continue from 34, his partner Ahmadzai has just played one delivery.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online:

Delayed start

Rain has delayed the start of day 4 of the Test match at Chattogram. Afghanistan are leading by 374 on Day 4.

BAN vs AFG

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test Day 4. Rashid Khan added a five-for to a half-century on his captaincy debut as Afghanistan continued to dominate its one-off test against Bangladesh and piled up a 374 run lead by stumps on Day 3. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here

Squads:

Bangladesh Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan

Bench: Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain, Mohammad Mithun

Afghanistan Playing XI: Ihsanullah Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan

Bench: Ikram Ali Khil, Javed Ahmadi, Sayed Shirzad, Shapoor Zadran

