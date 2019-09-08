Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: Start of day 4 delayed due to rain

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Ban vs Afg Test Live Cricket Score: Leading the team from the front, Rashid Khan’s all-round display helped Afghanistan pile up a 374 run lead on stumps at Day 3. The all-rounder scored 51 in Afghanistan’s first innings of 342, and then took 5/55 to bundle out the hots for 205, 137 runs behind.

It got worse for Bangladesh as Ibrahim Zadran scored 87, while former Afghani skipper Asghar Afghan continued his supreme display with the bat scoring the second half-century of the match. At the close of play, wicketkeeper-batsman Afsar Zazai and Yamin Ahmadzai were present at the crease as Afghanistan were batting on 237/8. While Zazai will continue from 34, his partner Ahmadzai has just played one delivery.