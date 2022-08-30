Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2022: When and where to watch match live?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh will be aiming to improve their ordinary T20 record against a confident Afghanistan in the Asia Cup on Tuesday. Afghanistan pacers blew away the Sri Lankan batting in the opening game. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing their tournament opener. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will be aiming to improve their recent record in the shortest format, having won just two games out of 13 since the World Cup last year.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details:

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Tuesday, August 30.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

In India, Star Sports Network will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 match.

Where will live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 match be available in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 match will available for live streaming on Hotstar in India.