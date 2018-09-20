Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Bangladesh face Afghanistan to determine Group B table toppers

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2018

At the start of the Asia Cup 2018 tournament, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were expected to be involved in intense battle for a spot in the Super Fours, with Sri Lanka in the mix. But the two teams picked up easy victories over the former 5-time Champions and made their way into the next stage. Now, before the start of the Super Fours, the two teams will get a chance to play against each other, to take measure of the competition. While Bangladesh will confident after a strong batting performance, Afghanistan will rely once again on their slow bowlers to pick up wickets. An exciting cricket match in store for the fans.