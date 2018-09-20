Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Bangladesh face Afghanistan to determine Group B table toppers

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score Streaming: Bangladesh and Afghanistan are already through to the next round of Asia Cup 2018. However, these two teams will face eah other to determine who will top Group B. Earlier, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in the tournament opener while Afghanistan registered a convincing win over the Lankans to send them home. With an inconsequential match on the cards, changes to the team line up are also in order. Tamim Iqbal is ruled out and may be replaced by Nazmul Hossain. Mushfiqur Rahim might be rested as well. In head to head records, Bangladesh has the edge with three wins over Afghanistan’s two. Catch Live score and updates of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 Live ODI match.
Live Blog
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live ODI Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live ODI Cricket Score
Afghanistan Probable XI: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain and Mehidy Hasan.
Bangladesh Probable XI: Asghar Afghan (C), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat and Rahmat Shah.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
At the start of the Asia Cup 2018 tournament, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were expected to be involved in intense battle for a spot in the Super Fours, with Sri Lanka in the mix. But the two teams picked up easy victories over the former 5-time Champions and made their way into the next stage. Now, before the start of the Super Fours, the two teams will get a chance to play against each other, to take measure of the competition. While Bangladesh will confident after a strong batting performance, Afghanistan will rely once again on their slow bowlers to pick up wickets. An exciting cricket match in store for the fans.