Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Live Cricket Score Online: Afghanistan on the cusp of victory

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Ban vs Afg Test Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan will look to quickly wrap up the Bangladesh innings when the play resumes in the final day of the one-off Test in Chittagong on Monday. The visitors continued their domination over Bangladesh, but rain denied them a chance of wrapping up a win on Day 4 itself. When rain forced an early finish to the day, Shakib al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar were unbeaten. The equation on Day 5 is that Afghanistan need just 4 wickets to win, while Bangladesh require 262 runs to win over the three sessions.

Leading the team from the front, Rashid Khan’s all-round display helped Afghanistan pile up a 374 run lead on stumps at Day 3. The all-rounder scored 51 in Afghanistan’s first innings of 342, and then took 5/55 to bundle out the hots for 205, 137 runs behind.