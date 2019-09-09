Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Live Cricket Score Online: Afghanistan on the cusp of victory

Toggle Menu
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Ban vs Afg One-Off Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The visitors continued their domination over Bangladesh, but rain denied them a chance of wrapping up a win on Day 4 itself.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan’s all-round display helped Afghanistan pile up a 374 run lead on stumps at Day 3.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Ban vs Afg Test Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan will look to quickly wrap up the Bangladesh innings when the play resumes in the final day of the one-off Test in Chittagong on Monday. The visitors continued their domination over Bangladesh, but rain denied them a chance of wrapping up a win on Day 4 itself. When rain forced an early finish to the day, Shakib al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar were unbeaten. The equation on Day 5 is that Afghanistan need just 4 wickets to win, while Bangladesh require 262 runs to win over the three sessions.

Leading the team from the front, Rashid Khan’s all-round display helped Afghanistan pile up a 374 run lead on stumps at Day 3. The all-rounder scored 51 in Afghanistan’s first innings of 342, and then took 5/55 to bundle out the hots for 205, 137 runs behind.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the final day of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The visitors have outplayed Bangladesh in every department of the game and now they are on the cusp of winning their first Test against them. The equation on Day 5 is that Afghanistan need just 4 wickets to win, while Bangladesh require 262 runs to win over the three sessions.    

Squads:

Bangladesh Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan

Bench: Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain, Mohammad Mithun

Afghanistan Playing XI: Ihsanullah Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan

Bench: Ikram Ali Khil, Javed Ahmadi, Sayed Shirzad, Shapoor Zadran

