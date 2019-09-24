Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Nation Series Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, BAN vs AFG T20I Final Live Score Streaming Online: Bangladesh will go head-to-head with Afghanistan in the T20I tri-nation series final at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Advertising

After inflicting Afghanistan’s second loss in their second successive match, Bangladesh would hope to ride on their momentum into the final. The Shakib Al Hasan-led team defeated the Rashid Khan-led team by four wickets in Chattogram on Saturday, putting an end to the four-match losing streak at the hands of Afghanistan. Although still favourites, Afghanistan need to pick up their pace and counter the threat by Shakib Al Hasan with both bat and ball, and keep the surprise package of Afif Hossain in check.

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Nation Series Final match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Nation Series Final match will be played on Tuesday, September 24.

Advertising

Where is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Nation Series Final match being played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Nation Series Final match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time does Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Nation Series Final match start?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Nation Series Final match begins at 06:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Nation Series Final match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Nation Series Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Nation Series Final match?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Nation Series Final match is available on Hotstar. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.