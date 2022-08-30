Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Predicted Playing XI: BAN vs AFG team news, pitch report

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG ) Asia Cup 2022 Predicted Playing XI: Bangladesh will be aiming to improve their ordinary T20 record against a confident Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. Afghanistan pacers blew away the Sri Lankan batting in the opening game.

After a dominant show in their first game, the AfghanAtalan will take on @BCBtigers in their 2nd outing at the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2022 tomorrow at 6:30 PM AFT in Sharjah. #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/KvfLmmgoYV — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 29, 2022

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will be aiming to improve their recent record in the shortest format, having won just two games out of 13 since the World Cup last year. Here are all the details you need to know before the game begins.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 T20I Match Details:

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. A total of 25 matches have been played at this ground and teams batting first have won 16 of them. The highest total at the venue is 215/6 while the lowest is 44. The highest score chased is 172 while the lowest score defended is 142.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 T20I Pitch Report:

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a smallish ground with a flat pitch. But spinners can also play a part. However, it is a batsmen’s paradise and they will once again enjoy batting here.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 T20I Weather Report:

The weather is expected to be warm and the temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels will be 50 percent. The wind speed will be 13 km/hr. There are no chances of rain

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 T20I Probable Playing XI:

Bangladesh Probable XI: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 T20I Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad