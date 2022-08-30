Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Afghan warriors clash with Bangla Tigers in Sharjah

BAN vs AFG Live: A closer look at Sharjah

It takes barely an hour from Dubai, even during peak traffic along the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, to reach Sharjah. Thousands commute on this route that connects the offbeat brother next door that’s Sharjah to the slick metropolis that is Dubai. Sharjah exists in the past—the state’s ruler has meticulously preserved the remnants of the old port city; Dubai throbs in the future, like the skyscrapers that pierces its skies. Sharjah is laid-back: a dry state, with strict sharia laws and vigour for arts and galleries thanks to the state’s heiress; Dubai is bustling, its ambition matched only by its ceaseless quest to become the perfect globalised city-state in the world. (READ MORE)