Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Afghan warriors clash with Bangla Tigers in Sharjah

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score Streaming and Updates: Bangladesh face off against Afghanistan in the 3rd match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah. Bangladesh will be playing their first game in this edition’s Asia Cup while Afghanistan is coming off a one-sided win against Sri Lanka in their previous outing.
The desert venue of Sharjah has seen it all in the 80s and the 90s, the era when thrilling India-Pakistan games, and Bollywood stars shared the stage with gangsters at stadiums, the post-game parties, and some exciting individual performances. (READ MORE)
Afghanistan pacers blew away the Sri Lankan batting in the opening game. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing their tournament opener. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will be aiming to improve their recent record in the shortest format, having won just two games out of 13 since the World Cup last year.
The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a smallish ground with a flat pitch. But spinners can also play a part. However, it is a batsmen’s paradise and they will once again enjoy batting here.
It takes barely an hour from Dubai, even during peak traffic along the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, to reach Sharjah. Thousands commute on this route that connects the offbeat brother next door that’s Sharjah to the slick metropolis that is Dubai. Sharjah exists in the past—the state’s ruler has meticulously preserved the remnants of the old port city; Dubai throbs in the future, like the skyscrapers that pierces its skies. Sharjah is laid-back: a dry state, with strict sharia laws and vigour for arts and galleries thanks to the state’s heiress; Dubai is bustling, its ambition matched only by its ceaseless quest to become the perfect globalised city-state in the world. (READ MORE)
Afghanistan has a better head-to-head record over Bangladesh in T20Is. They have won 5 out of the 9 matches against the Bangla Tigers. Bangladesh have come out on top on 3 occasions while one match was abandanoed.
Bangladesh Probable XI: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Can Shakib Al Hasan, who was named captain just two weeks ago, inspire Bangladesh cricket team to rise above the administrative and coaching issues? READ MORE
BANGLADESH: L W L L L
AFGHANITAN: W L W W L
Bangladesh open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Afghanistan
Afghanistan stunned five-time champion Sri Lanka by a staggering eight wickets in the opening game of the Asia Cup on Saturday. "The morale of the team is high,” Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in match 3 of the Asia Cup 2022 from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Will Bangladesh opens its account with a win or Afghanistan will register its second victory? Stay tuned for live updates as we build up to Bangladesh facing Afghanistan in today's encounter.