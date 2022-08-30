scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Live now

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Afghan warriors clash with Bangla Tigers in Sharjah

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Online Today, Match Updates: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: August 30, 2022 6:34:02 pm
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LiveBangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score Streaming and Updates.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score Streaming and Updates: Bangladesh face off against Afghanistan in the 3rd match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah. Bangladesh will be playing their first game in this edition’s Asia Cup while Afghanistan is coming off a one-sided win against Sri Lanka in their previous outing.

Follow BAN vs AFG Live Score and Updates below

Live Blog

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Live Score and Updates: Follow live action of BAN vs AFG from Sharjah.

18:33 (IST)30 Aug 2022
BAN vs AFG Live: Sharjah, Cricket’s el Dorado

The desert venue of Sharjah has seen it all in the 80s and the 90s, the era when thrilling India-Pakistan games, and Bollywood stars shared the stage with gangsters at stadiums, the post-game parties, and some exciting individual performances. (READ MORE)

18:27 (IST)30 Aug 2022
BAN vs AFG Live: Bangladesh will be wary of buoyant Afghanistan

Afghanistan pacers blew away the Sri Lankan batting in the opening game. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing their tournament opener. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will be aiming to improve their recent record in the shortest format, having won just two games out of 13 since the World Cup last year.

18:23 (IST)30 Aug 2022
BAN vs AFG Live: What to expect

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a smallish ground with a flat pitch. But spinners can also play a part. However, it is a batsmen’s paradise and they will once again enjoy batting here.

18:22 (IST)30 Aug 2022
BAN vs AFG Live: A closer look at Sharjah

It takes barely an hour from Dubai, even during peak traffic along the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, to reach Sharjah. Thousands commute on this route that connects the offbeat brother next door that’s Sharjah to the slick metropolis that is Dubai. Sharjah exists in the past—the state’s ruler has meticulously preserved the remnants of the old port city; Dubai throbs in the future, like the skyscrapers that pierces its skies. Sharjah is laid-back: a dry state, with strict sharia laws and vigour for arts and galleries thanks to the state’s heiress; Dubai is bustling, its ambition matched only by its ceaseless quest to become the perfect globalised city-state in the world. (READ MORE)

18:18 (IST)30 Aug 2022
BAN vs AFG Live: Head to Head

Afghanistan has a better head-to-head record over Bangladesh in T20Is. They have won 5 out of the 9 matches against the Bangla Tigers. Bangladesh have come out on top on 3 occasions while one match was abandanoed. 

18:15 (IST)30 Aug 2022
BAN vs AFG Live: Predicted XI

Bangladesh Probable XI: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

18:06 (IST)30 Aug 2022
BAN vs AFG Live: Shakib has tall task in hand

Can Shakib Al Hasan, who was named captain just two weeks ago, inspire Bangladesh cricket team to rise above the administrative and coaching issues? READ MORE

18:04 (IST)30 Aug 2022
BAN vs AFG Live: Form Guide

BANGLADESH: L W L L L
AFGHANITAN: W L W W L

More from Sports
India’s World Wrestling Championship women’s team picked, wit...
India’s World Wrestling Championship women’s team picked, wit...
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi to undergo treatment in London: PCB
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi to undergo treatment in London: PCB
Cristiano Ronaldo-Osimhen deal: Napoli boss breaks silence, Man United st...
Cristiano Ronaldo-Osimhen deal: Napoli boss breaks silence, Man United st...
Priyanka on a mission to explain her Walk of life
Priyanka on a mission to explain her Walk of life
IND vs PAK: How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
IND vs PAK: How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
More from Sports >>
18:03 (IST)30 Aug 2022
BAN vs AFG Live: Rashid Khan's snake shots
17:58 (IST)30 Aug 2022
BAN vs AFG Live: Whom are you backing

Bangladesh open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Afghanistan

17:57 (IST)30 Aug 2022
BAN vs AFG Live: Afghans on a high

Afghanistan stunned five-time champion Sri Lanka by a staggering eight wickets in the opening game of the Asia Cup on Saturday. "The morale of the team is high,” Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said.

17:40 (IST)30 Aug 2022
BAN vs AFG Live: Hello and Welcome

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in match 3 of the Asia Cup 2022 from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Will Bangladesh opens its account with a win or Afghanistan will register its second victory? Stay tuned for live updates as we build up to Bangladesh facing Afghanistan in today's encounter.

BAN vs AFG Live Cricket Score and Streaming: Here are the 2 Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 05:36:30 pm