Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 6th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan. BAN vs AFG 6th T20 Live Score Streaming Online: After enduring a seven-wicket defeat against Zimbabwe, Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan will look to return to winning ways when they take on hosts Bangladesh on Saturday. The match will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Advertising

Bangladesh are yet to lose a match in the ongoing tri-series and both the teams will lock horns with each other in the summit clash on Tuesday.

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match will be played on Saturday, September 21.

Where is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match being played?

Advertising

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time does Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match start?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match begins at 06:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match is available on Hotstar. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.