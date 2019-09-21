Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 6th T20I Live Score Updates: Gurbaz, Zazai open for AFG

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 6th T20 Live Score Updates: In a preparation for the final on Tuesday, the hosts will go up against in-form Afghanistan at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

The Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan will look to return to winning ways after enduring a seven-wicket defeat against Zimbabwe when they take on hosts Bangladesh on Saturday. On the other hand, Bangladesh are yet to lose a match in the ongoing tri-series.