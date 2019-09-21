Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 6th T20I Live Score Updates: Gurbaz, Zazai open for AFG

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 6th T20 Live Score Updates: In a preparation for the final on Tuesday, the hosts will go up against in-form Afghanistan at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.
The Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan will look to return to winning ways after enduring a seven-wicket defeat against Zimbabwe when they take on hosts Bangladesh on Saturday. On the other hand, Bangladesh are yet to lose a match in the ongoing tri-series.
AFG hitting big
After two boundaries off the first two balls of the over, Zazai hits big and goes big! Mahmadullah punished. What a six, and the first of the innings! 16 off the over. AFG are 42/0 after 6 overs.
Boundaries galore
Shafiul hoped to build on his brilliant first over, but he has been served an absolute culling by the Afghanistan openers. With Gurbaz hitting two and Zazai hitting one boundary, they racked up 13 runs from the over. AFG are 25/0 after 4 overs.
DROPPED!
Shafiul Islam started off really well, and his reward was just there, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dropped on 1 by Mahmadullah. Heads dropped. The home crowd in shock. AFG are 8/0 after 2 overs.
Gurbaz, Zazai begin
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai open for Afghanistan. Mohammad Saifuddin opens the bowling, and he does well with his yorkers. Zazai did hit him for a boundary in the last ball though. AFG are 6/0 after the first over.
Afghanistan Playing XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Asghar Afghan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Bangladesh Playing XI
Bangladesh opt to bowl
Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field.
