Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Painful to lose matches after getting so close, says Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh’s inability to close down matches returned to haunt them yet again on Thursday when they lost the third and final T20I to Afghanistan by just one run. Chasing 146 to salvage pride before returning home, the Tigers came close to pulling off a thrilling win but stuttered at the finishing line yet again as Ariful Haque failed to score the required- 4 runs off 1 ball. The bitter defeat resulted in whitewash for the Tigers in their first-ever bilateral series against Afghanistan and skipper Shakib Al Hasan could not help but admit that mental blockage is the reason behind such recurring outcomes.

Acknowledging that his team has lost quite a few close contests in the recent past after falling in the final hurdle, Shakib while speaking at the post-match press conference, said, “I have never batted or bowled in those situations so it is hard for me to answer. But yes I think it is a mental blockage that we haven’t been able to overcome till now. It would have been good if we could have won the match but going so close and yet falling short is painful.”

Bangladesh lost the third T20I against Afghanistan by 1 run. #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/lj7KeryQAF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) 7 June 2018

Reflecting on Bangladesh’s performance in the series, the skipper expressed disappointment and said, “Overall our performance in the series was not up to the mark. We were found wanting in all the three aspects of the game. In all the three games we did not bat to our potential. We also could have bowled better in the first two matches. The body language and fielding need improvement as it was missing on occasions.”

Shakib was equally critical of the two runouts which occurred during the powerplay in the final encounter and opined that the poor running between the wickets cost them the momentum in the match. “Having two run outs in space of three balls was a big setback for us,” he said.

Failure to decode Rashid Khan and company has led to the downfall of the visitors. Analyzing the reason behind it, Shakib said, “I think all the three spinners have bowled really well. They had a bowler who can start well, another who bowled really well in the middle overs and a great spinner who can bowl at the death overs.”

“But no matter how big a bowler, we expect to get 9 runs in the last over with two set batsmen at the crease. It doesn’t mean that we have lost the match only in the last over, there are quite a few other factors to it. There are several small failures which have contributed to the big loss,” he signed off by saying.

