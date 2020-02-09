‘Wonderful story of Bangla cricket’

Bangladesh won their maiden ICC U-19 World Cup title with 23 balls to spare. (Source: CWC/Twitter) Bangladesh won their maiden ICC U-19 World Cup title with 23 balls to spare. (Source: CWC/Twitter)

Bangladesh clinched their maiden ICC U-19 World Cup title after beating favourites India by three wickets in the summit clash on Sunday.

Set a revised target of 170 after a brief rain interruption, Bangladesh won the match with 23 balls to spare.

Sent in to bat, India’s batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs.

Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indians for runs.

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon top-scored for Bangladesh with a 79-ball 47 while captain and wicketkeeper Akbar Ali was not out on 43 from 77 deliveries.

For the India U-19 side, Ravi Bishnoi was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/30 while Sushant Mishra had 2/25.

India thus missed out on a record fifth title in their seventh final appearance.

Here are the best reactions from the match-

Massive congratulations to @BCBtigers on victory in the u-19 World cup. I watched the tournament closely & it looks like the world has a lot of young talent coming through. Will be interesting to see how they progress, but for now celebrate boys! #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/3JtBtKmLWs — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) February 9, 2020

This has been a U19CWC final to savor. Well played to both teams for putting on a spectacle. Some of the bowling today was so intense and mature. Congrats to @BCBtigers on their first World Cup. Well deserved👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 9, 2020

Bangladesh cricket has given a very strong message to the world. New U19 World Champions , Bangladesh #U19CWC #U19CWCFinal — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) February 9, 2020

Well done, Bangladesh. First team to reach South Africa ahead of the #U19CWC. Two years of getting the team together and preparing for this tournament. Our neighbours have their first ICC trophy in the cabinet courtesy the hard work and vision. Congrats. 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2020

Congratulations @BCBtigers! Hope this inspires the entire world and may this be just one of many more accolades to come. Also, dear India, you have been exceptional so far, keep your heads high. #U19CWCFinal https://t.co/5M3NVgcp7e — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) February 9, 2020

Well done Bangladesh U19’s! #magical Wonderful story of Bangla cricket & youth development goal… congrats #Tigers #worldchamps 👏👊🏻😎🕺 — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) February 9, 2020

Congratulations to #Bangladesh u19 team for winning the World Cup. Must do lot of great things for their cricket. Well tried India #IndvsBan #WorldCup — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 9, 2020

That winning feeling 👌 The Bangladesh squad are loving life at the minute.#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/jze3QNLOqM — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

After the match, India skipper Priyam Garg acknowledged it was a poor day with the bat and they would have needed a total of 210-220 to make a match of it.

“It’s a bad day, but our boys fought really well. Even with such a low total, we made it difficult for them, and I would like to thank my team for that.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd