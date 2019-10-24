Bangladesh tour could see India play its first day-night Test with pink ball

India could play its first pink-ball, day-night Test, when they host Bangladesh for a two-match series next month. The Indian Express has learnt that the matter will be discussed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and India captain Virat Kohli during their meeting on Thursday.

Ganguly is a strong advocate of day-night Tests, with audiences for the long-form shrinking rapidly. However, the new BCCI president will not impose it on the team and the final decision will be taken only after taking feedback from Kohli and the team management.

The first Test against Bangladesh will be played at Indore from November 14, while Kolkata will host the second Test from November 22. At the moment there’s believed to be a 50 per cent chance that one of those matches could be a day-night affair.

The Indian team management has had its reservations about day-night Tests. Last year, when West Indies was touring India, then BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary wanted the first Test at Rajkot to be a day-night game. However, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) vetoed it, saying the players were reluctant.

However, after taking charge of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Ganguly had introduced pink-ball matches in local cricket.

“Let’s see. Before talking to the team management, this needs the approval of the BCCI members. But I always believe that’s the way forward in Test cricket. Games are being played before empty stands,” Ganguly had said last week.

There’s a school of thought that the SG pink ball might not be up to the mark. The ball hasn’t received positive feedback from domestic players when it was used in the Duleep Trophy. However, the BCCI’s general manager for cricket operations, Saba Karim, has always maintained that the board works closely with the manufacturer so that there’s a constant improvement of the cricket ball.