Bangladesh to ask Shakib Al Hasan to return from India for ICC World Cup preparation

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, will be asked to return from India to join the national side’s preparation camp for the ICC World Cup 2019.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Monday that they will ask the star player to return in a letter and wait for his response. “Our camp is beginning. I have asked to send a letter to Shakib immediately to come back. Let’s see how he responds to this,” said Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan in Dhaka.

Shakib joined IPL 2019 after picking up an injury during his stint at the Bangladesh Premier League in January. Picking up just a wicket for 42 runs in 3.4 overs, Shakib has appeared for just one IPL match this season, against his former club Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bangladesh are worried that the all-rounder will not get more playing opportunities with SRH boasting of a star-studded line-up including Australia’s David Warner, England’s Jonny Bairstow, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Afghanistan duo Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

Bangladesh will start their preparation camp for the tournament on April 22 before playing a tri-nation tournament in Ireland from May 5-17. The World Cup will be held in the UK from May 30 to July 14 with Bangladesh starting their campaign against South Africa at the Oval on June 2.