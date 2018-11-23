Bangladesh vs West Indies: Bangladesh’s Nayeem Hasan becomes youngest player to take five wickets on debut

17-year-old Nayeem Hasan on Friday became the youngest debutant in Test cricket to take a five-wicket haul. The Bangladeshi spinner accomplished the feat against West Indies in Chittagong. He took the wickets of Roston Chase and Sunil Ambris before taking three lower-order wickets. He overtook Australia’s Pat Cummins to the record and is the eighth Bangladesh player to take a five-wicket haul in Tests.

Nayeem’s performance underlined Bangladesh’s dominance in the match, which is the first of a two Test-series. Spin was on offer since the afternoon and Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz also reaped benefits from the conditions. Shakib was the second highest wicket-taker with three scalps. West Indies were chasing Bangladesh’s first innings total of 324 and were all out for 246.

Youngest bowler to take five-fer in Tests- 16y 303days- Nasim ul Ghani

17y 257days- Mohammad Amir

17y 356days- Nayeem Hasan

18y 32days- Enamul Haque jnr.#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/sVWvLnV9sD — Syed Sami on Cricket🇧🇩 (@SyedSamiCricket) 23 November 2018

Bangladesh started their second innings with a 78-run lead. While they extended that lead to 133 at the end of Day 2, West Indies managed to claw their way back by reducing the hosts to 55/5. Just as Bangladesh, West Indies spinners were the chief wicket-takers with Devendra Bishoo and Roston Chase taking two each.

Bangladesh’s first innings total was largely powered by a masterful 167-ball 120 by Mominul Haque. While Bangladesh looked poised for a bigger total at one point Shannon Gabriel pulled things back for the visitors. Gabriel, though, won’t be available to play during the second Test in Mirpur because of a suspension he incurred. It was punishment for an incident in the initial overs of Day 1 in which he was accused of intentionally making shoulder contact with Bangladesh’s Imrul Kayes.