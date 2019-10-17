Bangladesh T20I squad for India tour 2019: Tamim Iqbal returns to action

Bangladesh T20I Squad, Players List for India Tour 2019: Bangladesh national selection committee announced the T20I squad for their three-match series against India next month on Thursday.

Tamim Iqbal returned to the side as did Soumya Sarkar, who was dropped midway through the T20I tri-series at home in September.

Left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny and seamer Al-Amin Hossain were also recalled into the side.

However, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman and Taijul Islam failed to make the cut.

Explaining the reason behind the selection, BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin spoke to Cricbuzz and said, “We have picked Arafat as he is bowling quite consistently in the domestic arena. We already have Shakib [Al Hassan] but we need someone who has the experience of playing the shorter format.”

“Al Amin was picked as we have seen there is some grass on the Indian wickets. In the recent past he had improved his fitness to quite an extent and he is one of the few bowlers who can bowl with the seam up and we have seen that pacers who are bowling with the seam up are quite successful in India,” Abedin added.

Bangladesh are scheduled to participate in a three-match T20I series against India which begins on November 3 in national capital Delhi.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Naim, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam

IN: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain

OUT: Sabbir Rahman, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto