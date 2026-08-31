BCB president Tamim Iqbal says Bangladesh should have played 2026 T20 World Cup

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Bangladesh Cricket Board President Tamim Iqbal said that while Bangladesh and India’s diplomatic ties were strained due to the Mustafizur Rahman incident earlier this year, Bangladesh should have played the T20 World Cup.
“Look, Mustafizur’s issue was obviously something that the whole country was disappointed with. This was in no way right thing to do, this should never have been done. At that time I endorsed this, I am saying it even now. But we are going to play a World Cup,” Tamim said on YouTube channel ‘Not Out Norman’
“If you go to a point of no return on the very first day, then that (solution) won’t happen. And I feel in some cases, sports should remain as sports. So much trouble happened recently, right? Iran went to play in America during the ongoing war between two countries, I mean, that was bigger than this, a war is going on. So that’s my point, I mean, a war is going on….we should have definitely played the World Cup. We should have definitely done the negotiation in a better way,” he added.
Relations between the two neighbours had worsened after the Bangladesh cricket team declined to travel to India for its group-stage fixtures at the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup, citing security concerns. The move was in response to IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders releasing Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur from their team on the BCCI’s directions. Ultimately, Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the tournament.
Since then, with the advent of a new regime in Bangladesh, tensions have eased and talks are ongoing for a bilateral series. Tamim said that that both the countries are continuing to look for a window despite their hectic schedules.
The BCB chief admitted that the three ODIs and three T20Is will not happen in September as originally planned. India have a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the same window beginning September 13. “That it (India series) won’t happen hasn’t been decided yet,” Tamim said. “Both boards are very sincere that this thing happens. Both BCCI and BCB are looking at windows as well, which time what can be done. Roughly a date, around which we are also thinking whether it can be done at this time or not,” he added.
“If I saw the intention was negative, then today I wouldn’t even have said this word to you, ‘Let’s see what happens, we’re hopeful.’ I wouldn’t have even said this word. Intentions are very positive,” he asserted.
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