BCB president Tamim Iqbal says Bangladesh should have played 2026 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Tamim Iqbal said that while Bangladesh and India’s diplomatic ties were strained due to the Mustafizur Rahman incident earlier this year, Bangladesh should have played the T20 World Cup.

“Look, Mustafizur’s issue was obviously something that the whole country was disappointed with. This was in no way right thing to do, this should never have been done. At that time I endorsed this, I am saying it even now. But we are going to play a World Cup,” Tamim said on YouTube channel ‘Not Out Norman’

“If you go to a point of no return on the very first day, then that (solution) won’t happen. And I feel in some cases, sports should remain as sports. So much trouble happened recently, right? Iran went to play in America during the ongoing war between two countries, I mean, that was bigger than this, a war is going on. So that’s my point, I mean, a war is going on….we should have definitely played the World Cup. We should have definitely done the negotiation in a better way,” he added.