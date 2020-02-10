‘Bangladesh shocks the world’ as ‘Akbar the great’ stars: How Bangladeshi newspapers covered U19 World Cup win

Akbar Ali, the winning captain, has been hailed as a hero by Bangladeshi newspapers. (ICC) Akbar Ali, the winning captain, has been hailed as a hero by Bangladeshi newspapers. (ICC)

Bangladesh’s victory in the U-19 World Cup final brought tremendous joy to the cricket-loving nation of Bangladesh, as the Tigers won their first global title at an ICC event by beating defending champions India on Sunday.

Almost all national newspapers carried news of the historic win as the biggest news of the day. Akbar Ali, the captain of the side and the Man of the Match in the final, has been hailed as a hero by many newspapers. Some former Bangladesh cricketers have also been featured in the front pages of newspapers on the historic day for the nation.

‘World Champions Bangladesh,’ said Protidiner Shongbad. Akbar Ali, the captain of the winning side, was featured as ‘Akbar the Great’ alongside. Accompanying the match report were accounts of how fans watched the match from Bangladesh, how this was the first global title for the nation and an account of Akbar Ali’s career so far.

‘Unstoppable youths subdue India’ Desh Rupantor said. One accompanying piece had messages from the Prime Minister and President, which also said that they would receive the team with honours when they return to the country from South Africa. Another piece was headlined ‘Akbar is the king of the world of cricket’.

Doinik Ittefaq said ‘Bangladesh wins the world’, with a strap that said ‘Akbar and team defeat India at U19 World Cup, create history.’ Former Bangladesh cricketer Aminul Islam was featured alongside the match report. Islam said he was stunned at how the youngsters had pulled off this major coup.

‘World Champions Bangladesh’, Doinik Inqilab simply said, with a photo of the victorious team stretched across the front page. Naseem Shah, who took a hat-trick in the ongoing Test against the senior Bangladesh side, was also, interestingly, given space, but only as a tiny inset for a detailed report inside. The front page belonged to the U-19 side. ‘India’s pride shattered’, read a slug inside the match report.

‘We too are now world champions’, said Amader Shomoe. Another report on the front page was from a fan park in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Protidin said ‘Bangladesh shocks the world’. ‘Bangladesh U-19 have beaten India and emerged as the new champions of the U-19 World Cup’, the article elaborated.

Manobkontho said ‘The U-19 World Cup belongs to Bangladesh’.

Prothom Aalo published an article on how ‘Akbar the Great’ – Akbar Ali, the Bangladesh captain – played the final braving the sorrow of having lost his sister. His sister had died at childbirth in January, the report said.

