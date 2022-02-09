Bangladesh set to tour South Africa for ODI, Test series in March

Bangladesh are set to tour South Africa for three ODIs and two Tests as CSA on Wednesday confirmed the date and venues of the fixtures, starting March 18.

The tour, set to be played across four venues from March 18 to April 12, will be a part of ICC’s ODI Super League and the World Test Championships.

“SuperSport Park will host two of the ODI matches, with the third taken by the Imperial Wanderers, while the coastal cities of Durban and Gqeberha will take on the Test fixtures,” CSA said in statement.

SERIES ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban and St George's Park, Gqeberha will host the #BetwayTestSeries as Bangladesh head to our shores to take on the #Proteas in 3 Betway ODIs and 2 Tests from 18 Mar-12 Apr 🔗https://t.co/q7xTXqAWR6#SAvBAN #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/yHifNEK2Ts — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 9, 2022

The two teams will begin the tour with the ODI series.

The first and third ODIs will be played on March 18 and 23, respectively, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, while the second 50-over game is scheduled for March 20 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.