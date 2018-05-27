Bangladesh retain Courtney Walsh as head coach for Afghanistan series

Courtney Walsh was appointed as Bangladesh bowling coach in 2016. (Source: AP) Courtney Walsh was appointed as Bangladesh bowling coach in 2016. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh cricket board (BCB) has retained interim head coach Courtney Walsh for the T20I series against Afghanistan next month. The Tigers have been without a head coach since Chandika Hathurusingha stepped down last October. They will now square off against Afghanistan in a T20 International series in Dehradun. The former West Indies fast bowler had been appointed as Bangladesh’s bowling coach in 2016.

The BCB confirmed Walsh’ appointment in a statement released on Sunday. “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Courtney Walsh Head Coach for the Twenty20 International series against Afghanistan in Dehradun, India. Walsh had performed the same role during the Nidahas Trophy tri-nation in Sri Lanka in March this year. The Bangladesh Team is scheduled to leave for Dehradun on 29 May to play three T20s on 03, 05 and 07 June,” the statement read.

Speaking to reporters from Dhaka on Sunday, the 55-year-old Walsh said, “We won’t be thinking of losing and having a fear of losing. If we back ourselves, play good cricket, (we) will win.”

“They are ahead of us in ranking in T20s, which is something we are mindful of. It will be a good contest. I am backing my team to do their job but we are not going to be complacent,” Walsh added.

