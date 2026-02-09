Bangladesh urge Pakistan to play against India in T20 World Cup ‘for benefit of cricket ecosystem’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
A new layer of drama unfolded concerning the Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup 2026 match late on Monday when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) issued a press release, requesting that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proceed with its scheduled World Cup fixture against India on February 15.
The BCB’s statement read: “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extends its sincere appreciation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC), and all involved for their positive roles in trying to overcome recent challenges. In particular, the BCB wishes to express its profound and heartfelt gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi, his Board, and the cricket fans of Pakistan. Throughout this period, the PCB has demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity.”
“Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco… pic.twitter.com/cJNezPfFxf
It added: “BCB President Md. Aminul Islam said: ‘We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish. Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem.'”
Earlier, Pakistan had stated that they will not take the field against India in the group stage fixture of the T20 World Cup on February 15. The decision was taken by the Pakistan government earlier this month, while giving its team the approval to travel to Sri Lanka to feature in the tournament, which began on February 7.
“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February against India,” said a post on X (Formerly Twitter).
Ever since Bangladesh put in a request to move its matches from India to Sri Lanka citing security concerns and failed, Pakistan had been protesting against the decision. In a show of support to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, they voted in favour of their request in the ICC board meeting and their chairman Mohsin Naqvi even threatened to boycott the tournament. When Bangladesh refused to play their matches in India, they were eventually replaced by Scotland for the tournament.
