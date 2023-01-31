scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Bangladesh reappoint Hathurusingha as head coach

Hathurusingha, 54, previously coached Bangladesh from 2014-2017, leading them to their first one-day international series victories over Pakistan, India and South Africa while they also reached the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals.

He will take up his duties with Bangladesh next month. (Twitter/ICC)
Bangladesh reappoint Hathurusingha as head coach
Bangladesh have appointed Chandika Hathurusingha for a second spell as head coach, with the former Sri Lanka batsman signing a two-year deal, the country’s cricket board announced on Tuesday.

Hathurusingha, 54, previously coached Bangladesh from 2014-2017, leading them to their first one-day international series victories over Pakistan, India and South Africa while they also reached the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals.

Bangladesh also notched up maiden test wins over England, Australia and Sri Lanka before Hathurusingha resigned and took over as Sri Lanka head coachin 2017.

He will take up his duties with Bangladesh next month.

“It’s an honour to have been given this opportunity to coach the Bangladesh national team once again,” Hathurusingha said in a statement.

“I really loved the warmth of the people and the culture of Bangladesh whenever I have been there. I’m looking forward to working with the players once again and enjoy their successes.”

Bangladesh are scheduled to host England in two white-ball series starting on March 1.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 19:50 IST
