BPL 2019: Steve Smith was a big loss, but Tamim Iqbal stepped up, says Shahid Afridi

Comilla Victorians allrounder Shahid Afridi on Thursday credited Imrul Kayes for leading the side brilliantly just a day ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League final against Dhaka Dynamites. In a video uploaded on Victorians Twitter account, Afridi said that the confidence displayed by the side ensured they reach the final.

“I think it is all about the confidence. The captain Imrul Kayes really led the side well. Overall, we all gave good individual performances which really helped the team,” he said.

Victorians suffered a big loss in the middle of the season with former Australia skipper Steve Smith leaving the side due to injury. “Losing Steve Smith was a big loss. He is the best player in any format. But the rest of the team gelled really well. Everyone took responsibilities and the youngsters performed really well,” he said.

Speaking on Tamim Iqbal performance in the season, Afridi added: “Tamim is one of my favourite players. He has really done very well. His performance made a really big difference. Because after Smith we needed someone at the top to perform with the bat.”

Afridi also praised Salauddin as the coach, who is regarded as one of the best coaches in Bangladesh. “Salauddin is a cool coach, who doesn’t take the pressure. He gives confidence to each and everyone, which is the coach’s job.”

Speaking on the upcoming final, Afridi said that Victorians can lift the title. “Qualifying for the final is a big achievement. If we continue the way we have been performing. If we continue with the same body language, same batting, bowling, and fielding performance, I think we will do well. Dhaka is a very good and balanced side. But they have struggled in a few games, and the good thing is that we have won the previous two games against them.”