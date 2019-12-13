BPL 2019-20: Krishmar Santokie bowls huge no-ball, outrageous wide

West Indian bowler Krishmar Santokie was in the spotlight after bowling a couple of extremely wild deliveries. West Indian bowler Krishmar Santokie was in the spotlight after bowling a couple of extremely wild deliveries.

Krishmar Santokie bowled a highly unusual over in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Wednesday, which had one huge no ball and another similarly inaccurate wide ball.

Santokie, of West Indies, was in the spotlight after bowling the two extremely wild deliveries in the space of three balls during the match between Sylhet Thunder and Chattogram Challengers.

The questionable over did not go unnoticed as fans questioned how the bowler could make such drastic errors.

The BPL has already plunged into uncertainty after a host of star players including Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, AB de Villiers and Alex Hales all opted out of this season.

Santokie ended his spell with figures of 4-0-34-1 which included four wide balls and one no ball.

Here are the two deliveries-

A no-ball bowled by Krishmar Santokie in the opening match of the Bangladesh Premier league #BPL2019 today. pic.twitter.com/Lvzut5d0Gz — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) December 11, 2019

And this a wide, bowled just a couple of balls before that. pic.twitter.com/SItM4IG30x — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) December 11, 2019

Even former Australian cricketer Dean Jones expressed his surprise over Santokie’s efforts.

The BPL, modelled on the glitzy and lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), has been blighted by fixing rows ever since it began in 2012.

The tournament was suspended for a season in 2014 following revelations that former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful and four others including New Zealand’s Lou Vincent were involved in fixing matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd