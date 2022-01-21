Bangladesh Premier League: Andre Russell dismissed in a freak run-out

Jamaican cricketer Andre Russell was dismissed in an unusual manner on Friday in a Bangladesh Premier League match between Khulna Tigers and Minister Group Dhaka.

The incident took place in the 15th over when the fielder’s throw at the striker’s end dislodged the bails, and the redirected ball hit the stumps at the bowler’s end, ending Russell’s innings.

Russell nudged the ball bowled by KT’s Thisara Perera to third man and called for a single in the last ball of the 15th over. Non-striker Mahmudullah raced towards the line before the throw came in and hit the stumps at the striker’s end.

The ball, however, changed direction, went straight to stumps at non-striker’s end and dislodged the bails. Russell had still not reached by that time and was declared out.

Dhaka Platoon kept clawing their way back in the game and managed to put up a target of 184 runs for Kulna Tigers. Minster Dhaka finished a solid batting innings on 183/6, the openers provided a good start and captain Riyad got quick runs at the death.

But the innings will be remembered for Dre Russ’s freak run out.