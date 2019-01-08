BPL 2019: DRS used without Snickometer, Hotspot and Ultra-Edge, watch video

Bangladesh Premier League was marred in controversy right at the start after Decision Review System (DRS) was used without the use of Snickometer, hotspot and ultra-edge in the ongoing sixth edition. Steve Smith was at the receiving end of one such blunder as the third umpire declared him out despite not having any conclusive proof to back that up.

Advertising

The incident happened during the second match of the second day between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Sixers when a caught-behind appeal against Smith was turned down by the on-field umpire. Sylhet pacer Al Amin Hossain immediately asked for a review.

The third umpire eventually declared Smith out after taking a look at few replays. However, that was done with the help of ultra motion only.

In the absence of Snickometer and ultra edge technology, it was almost impossible for the third umpire to decide whether there was an edge with the help of just the ultra motion as it only helps to make the right decision regarding lbw decision

According to a report in cricbuzz, the package which is currently being used costs USD 75000 while the actual package with supporting tools costs USD 100000. The incident came to light after Steve Smith was given out caught-behind based on the only evidence of ultra-motion.

“The organizers informed us before the start of the tournament about the absence of Snickometer in DRS as it is expensive to include those technologies,” Victorians coach Mohammad Salahuddin was quoted as saying after the match.

Advertising

“I think the time is right for those technologies to be included as it won’t be of any benefit with the prevailing DRS system because without those technologies [ultra edge, Snickometer or Hot Spot] there will always be doubts over few decisions.”