Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to attend Eden Gardens Test

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the second Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens on November 22.

BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly confirmed the development and revealed that she will also ring the Eden Gardens’ giant bell to signal the start of the game.

“The Bangladesh PM will be arriving on November 22. If all goes well, she will ring the bell (to signal the start) of the Test,” Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens.

As per reports, a felicitation ceremony will also be held where members of the Bangladesh squad that played their country’s first-ever Test match against India in 2000 will be honoured.

Incidentally, Ganguly made his debut as Test captain in the same match at Dhaka’s Bangabandhu Stadium in November 2000.

India won that match by nine wickets against Naimur Rahman Durjoy’s team. The team had prominent players like former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar, left-arm spinner Mohammed Rafique, pacer Hasibul Hossain Shanto, Akram Khan, Aminul Islam Bulbul.

“We will invite all the players of that first Test match that Bangladesh played, it was against India. I will write to the Bangladesh Cricket Board and personally as BCCI president to the players of that Indian team,” Ganguly said.

We will do a small felicitation ceremony at the end of the first day’s play,” he added.

The BCCI president-elect also said that he will personally invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to watch the proceedings.